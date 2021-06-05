Wexford could arrive in Belfast with eye off ball after midweek distractions, points out Graffin

For those that might not have been paying attention, there’s a bit of ill-feeling coming up the road to Belfast for today’s Division 1B hurling clash between Antrim and Wexford.

For the past fortnight, Davy Fitzgerald’s team have been embroiled in a row of conflicting reports concerning the alleged naming of Clare players by Wexford players as close contacts following Wexford’s one-point win in Clare on May 16.

The Wexford hurlers had tested positive for Covid-19. The Clare hurlers we refer to returned negative tests, but were nevertheless required to isolate for a time, ruling them out of their game against Laois.

It led to an ugly exchange of views all week between various vested interests. By last Sunday, Wexford manager Fitzgerald, the man who had been at the heart of Clare’s All-Ireland wins in 1995 and 1997 and managed the team to Liam MacCarthy glory in 2013, had enough.

“The fact that you make so much out of it is pretty unreal,” Fitzgerald told RTÉ’s Sunday Sport after his side’s defeat to Kilkenny in a remarkable example of a manager trying to dictate a narrative.

“I suppose you have to do your job but I’m a hurling man and I love the game and we’ll do our best at Wexford. I think the HSE have answered their things and that’s important.

“I think from your side of view you’ve got to stop. We need to get back to hurling and everyone does.

“That’s all we’re interested in doing.”

So where does that leave Wexford?

On the first day of the season, they walloped Laois by 19 points the same day Antrim beat Clare.

They followed it with a one-point win away to Clare but the energy levels weren’t present last weekend as they surrendered to a 10-point defeat to neighbours Kilkenny.

Arron Graffin

According to former Antrim defender Arron Graffin, as much as players and management like the comfort of parroting the line about being in ‘the bubble’, these things have a way of infecting a panel.

“In this age now with social media, stories that come out on social media, you will hear it all. And WhatsApp messages, you are hearing this stuff,” he stated.

“So it is difficult for players. Unless players are really off social media, it is very hard for them not to hear these stories and get into your head.

“Team managers and players will say no, it doesn’t affect them. But maybe subconsciously it just does. And you don’t mean it to, because you are doing your preparation, looking after your diet and recovery and all that stuff. It is geared towards what you are meant to be focused on, but maybe subconsciously it does affect you slightly.”

He continued: “Everything you are hearing in the background, maybe people in your club are saying things in the background, it could slightly affect you without you actually realising.

“I know from a players’ point of view, and if you were a coach, you are trying to keep everything in-house and block out any noise that is coming in. You are completely focused on it, but you are not immune.”

Antrim’s own form has shown some slippage. The opening-day win over Clare brought huge elation, widely believed to be the first time Antrim had actually beaten a traditional Munster hurling county in competitive action.

They put together a strong second half to arrest a poor start against Kilkenny and drew level with an unanswered 2-3 on the 44th minute, but still ended up seven points adrift by the end.

Last day out was an eight-point defeat to Dublin, who they will be meeting later this summer in the Championship.

“Going into the Dublin game, I was a wee bit disappointed with how it ended up but looking back on it, Dublin were so much physically stronger than Antrim, they dominated all the physical battles,” noted Graffin.

“I know there were class performances from lads like Niall McKenna, but there is a physical gap there. Dublin are a few years ahead of us in that respect.”

Antrim will see this game against Wexford as winnable. Hosted in a Corrigan Park that will be welcoming supporters back to create what should be a good atmosphere, they have Laois coming up the road the following week.

There can be no doubt that the fixtures have fallen kindly for Antrim but they need to make the most of that, says Graffin.

“These next two games are huge in a performance sense and hopefully they have their eye on two wins there, and if not, at least one so that you are comfortably staying in that division, that is the most important thing.

“But Wexford and Laois, you are eyeing a scalp there.”