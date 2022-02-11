What time and TV channel is Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes? TV details for GAA Club All-Ireland final

Saturday evening will see Kilcoo, the kingpins of Down GAA take on the Dublin-dominant Kilmacud Crokes in the 2021 All-Ireland senior club football final at Croke Park.

Throw-in is at 5pm on the Irish channel TG4 (Sky number 163), with live coverage beginning at 4.45pm.

Kilcoo are technically back-to-back finalists going into the biggest calendar event in the GAA club calendar, having made it to the All-Ireland final in 2019, where they were beaten by Corofin of Galway in extra time of an absolute thriller.

The 2020 campaign was voided due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kilmacud Crokes last won the competition in 2009.

Kilcoo’s Paul Devlin has said his team “will leave no stone unturned” in their bid to come out on top in this particular final.

The club have won 18 Down senior football championships, including eight since 2009, but have never seized that coveted Andy Merrigan Cup, whereas Kilmacud Crokes have won the All-Ireland senior club title twice in their history.

If you have time to spare beforehand, you can also watch live action of the All-Ireland club hurling final right before, between Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks and Waterford’s Ballygunner, which all begins at 3pm.