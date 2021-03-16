Gary Hamilton: You'll not get me making excuses that other managers will over Glenavon injuries

Danske Bank Premiership

Gary Hamilton has urged his Glenavon side not to go looking for excuses as a punishing fixture schedule continues to take its toll on his patched-up squad.

Ahead of this evening's Mourneview Park encounter with Glentoran - which comes just four days before the sides lock horns at The Oval - Hamilton admits that injuries have decimated his options lately but he has taken heart from Glenavon's performance in last week's Mid-Ulster derby defeat of Portadown and the improvement they demonstrated in the second-half of Saturday's loss at Cliftonville.

Those are the positives he is looking to build upon when he welcomes Mick McDermott's title-challengers to Lurgan tonight.

"We were without four centre-halves on Saturday," says Hamilton, by way of an explanatory example.

"I'm not going to make excuses about that because if you saw the way we played in the second-half, it was mainly the same players, so that wasn't the reason we lost the game.

"Our first-half performance lost us the game but, on the flip side of that, I have to praise them for their reaction in the second-half and they were unfortunate not to get a point.

"We've a lot of players that have been playing in the team not available, so it's tough but you'll not get me making excuses that plenty of other managers will."

The Mourneview supremo believes fortune has contrived against his side more than most this season and, as he contemplates another game where players will be asked to perform in unfamiliar roles, says he and his squad have no choice but to take each challenge as it comes.

"It's the cards we're dealt at the minute, which is the way of the times with Covid and everything else and the amount of games that we're playing," he added.

"The recovery time's not enough, but that's football and obviously we've had the really unfortunate situation where, at the start of the season, we had a squad and there's probably five or six players in that squad that didn't get to do pre-season because of injury.

"They've come back and haven't had any game time, and then the players that we've signed in January to help us, they haven't played that much either, so we're probably in a more unfortunate position than most of the teams in the league in that sense."

Opposite number McDermott, by contrast, has a wealth of options but admits he's not overly keen on back-to-back games against the same opponents.

"It's never nice to play the same team twice," he said.

"It's a quick turnaround and little niggles carry over from the game, disputes with the players and grudges carry over, but it's strange times, strange circumstances and strange situations. We just have to adapt."

Glenavon V Glentoran

Mourneview Pk, Tonight, 7.45pm