Gerwyn Price hails 'brilliant' Belfast crowd after hitting two nine-darters to clinch glory

Gerwyn Price — with an historic two nine-darters — emerged triumphant on a dramatic evening of Cazoo Premier League darts at the SSE Arena last night, beating James Wade 6-4 in a thrilling final.

The fans were out in force after the lifting of Covid restrictions and the Premier League’s exciting new format — on just the competition’s third night of 2022 — made for an evening of incredible action, with those nine-darters from 2021 world champion Price on his way to wins over Michael van Gerwen and in the final to delight the raucous crowd.

“The crowd were brilliant and I was delighted to hit two nine darters for them — it’s been a very special night,” said Price afterwards.

This was the first time the event had taken place in Belfast since April 2019, with travelling restricted in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the Premier League is following a radical new format — and what a hit it has been so far. Each night now features a mini-tournament made up of quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

All matches are played over a best-of-11-legs format, with a £10,000 bonus for each night’s winner.

Ranking points are also awarded each night — with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists — to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to the play-offs.

Those play-offs are scheduled for Berlin in June and will determine the overall 2022 Premier League champion.

The reigning world champion ‘Snakebite’ Peter Wright was the winner on night one and has also recorded the highest average in the competition so far with an incredible score of 113.02.

Last week’s winner and reigning Premier League champion Jonny ‘The Ferret’ Clayton was an early victim last night, falling to ‘The Machine’ Wade.

Before the night’s action, Gary Anderson admitted he was enjoying the return to a traditional Premier League schedule in 2022.

Having withdrawn from the 2019 event through injury and playing predominantly behind closed doors in 2020 and 2021, Anderson is looking to enjoy a full Premier League campaign around Europe for the first time in four years.

The 51-year-old revealed he is making the most of his 11th Premier League campaign.

“It’s quite good actually (the new Premier League format),” said Anderson.

“I’m actually enjoying being back playing darts. You never thought you’d hear me say that but I actually am.

“Put it this way, throwing every three days is better than three, four or five weeks. It’s got to be better.

“But play well or play bad, I’m still enjoying it, and that’s half the battle.

“It will be good to get back to Belfast after shutting the country for the last year or two years. It’s nice to get back on the road and playing in different venues instead of just one like we had to before during the pandemic. I’m excited to see how it all turns out.”

Results

Quarter-Finals: Gerwyn Price 6-3 Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Joe Cullen, Peter Wright 6-4 Gary Anderson, James Wade 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Semi-Finals: Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael van Gerwen (Price hits nine-darter in leg five), James Wade 6-4 Peter Wright

Final: Gerwyn Price 6-4 James Wade (Price hits nine-darter in leg three)