Gerwyn Price: My double Premier League nine-darter in Belfast gave me thrill

Gerwyn Price is hoping to draw on the good memories of last year’s Premier League night in Belfast as he looks to kick off his 2023 campaign with victory.

‘The Iceman’ thrilled the SSE Arena crowd last year when he hit two sensational nine-darters on the same night — one against Michael van Gerwen and one against James Wade — on his way to the overall win on the night.

“Two fantastic nine-darters and the crowd going absolutely ballistic, you can’t beat it,” said the 37-year-old, who takes on Nathan Aspinall in his Quarter-Final. “For me, the main thing was to win the night and get some points on the board. But to top it off with two nine-darters? You can’t beat it. Fantastic. To see the crowd, brilliant.”

Price is also in many ways walking into the lion’s den. The proud Welshman is a former rugby union player having represented Glasgow Warriors professionally, and with Ireland and Wales going head-to-head in their Six Nations opener on Saturday, he might not receive much love from the crowd.

When asked if he would give up darts to be playing at the Principality instead, he laughed: “Not for one game. If you gave me 10 years as a full international I’d give up darts today! I came to darts late, it’s not my first love.”