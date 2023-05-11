A Quick 18 with James Nesbitt: ‘You never tire of the links and its challenges’

Royal Portrush member and celebrated actor James Nesbitt on the highs and lows of a round of golf and having an “over-relaxed” caddie at Cypress Point

James Nesbitt doesn’t live the Hollywood lifestyle, but the Northern Irish actor arguably has it even better than all the A-list celebrities we see on the silver screen.

The star of The Hobbit, Waking Ned, Bloody Sunday and Cold Feet not only has a home near Royal Portrush, he plays golf a couple of times a week and enjoys the company of his lifelong friends on the Dunluce Links as much as glamorous trips to play Pebble Beach and Cypress Point.

A 13 handicapper, the Ballymena-born star is a handy player, and he can’t wait to tee it up in the Irish Legends at Seapoint in June, when he will be hosted by Des Smyth, one of his favourite people in the game.

1. How’s your golf? I would say it’s pretty good right now. I play at least once or twice a week at Portrush, so it’s not bad at all. My handicap has fluctuated a bit over the years. Funnily enough, when we were coming out of COVID last year, I hadn’t really put any cards in at all under the new handicap system. I was playing off 18, I think, and one day, I played Portrush with a couple of mates and shot 82, and the next day, my handicap was cut to five. I’m 13 now, and I am hoping to get it down a bit more. But 13 is a bit more accurate than five; I can tell you that.

2. How did you get started in the game? My friends seemed to be having a lot of fun on golf trips, so I thought, why don’t you get involved in this. I was around 30 at the time. Then I bought some property in Portrush a few years ago because I knew I would spend a lot more time in Portrush as I got older and the kids got older. So I’ve been playing there a lot because my mates are all members. I was put forward for membership by the late great Jim Dornan, Jamie Dornan’s dad. He proposed me along with another guy called Tony Martin. I have lessons with Alan Dunbar, who won the Amateur Championship. He’s a man of few words, but he’s not backwards in coming forwards in telling you what you’re doing wrong. He’s brilliant, in fact.

3. Choose your weapon... driver or putter? Driver. For the last year-and-a-half, I had been using SIM woods, but then my daughter’s boyfriend started playing a lot over in England, and he would come to Portrush to visit my daughter here. So I gave him my SIMs and bought the new Stealth, which is great. My Scotty Cameron is behaving well. In fact, the driving and putting are both going well, but I’ll pick the driver.

4. Links or parkland? Why? Links. It’s just beautiful. Astonishing. I’ve played a lot of great seaside courses in America, such as Pebble Beach and Cypress Point, but as the caddies in Portrush always say, you never get tired of the links and its challenges. We also have the Valley Course, and nearby Portstewart is a wonderful course as well.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course? I’ve had so many great days. Playing Cypress Point for the first time was incredible. Eric Fellner was part of the group – he owns Working Title Pictures – and somehow got to Clint Eastwood, and Clint Eastwood is a member, so we got on. I was still very nervous because Cypress Point is very intimidating. There was a big mix of caddies, and I had a young caddie, who I thought was a bit over-relaxed. So we got to the sea, and I said, the tide is high. And behind me, I just heard a voice say, “And so is your caddie.” The great thing about golf is that while the game will infuriate you and make you want to sit in a very dark room, there are times when it can make you feel like you are really playing in The Open or the Masters.

6. Who was your sporting hero as a kid? George Best. I was born in ’65. So I had a United team that was only very good in the Cup, really. But even after he retired, I had a George Best ring and George Best boots. My granny – who wasn’t my granny but my cousin’s granny, but we called her granny – knitted me a beautiful red cardigan with a black collar. And on the back, it had a black mane of hair like George’s. So he was the one.

7. Name an actor you especially admire and why. Adrian Dunbar. He’s a little older than me, but I saw him in a production called The Hidden Curriculum when I was in school, and he would have just graduated from RADA. And James Ellis, another Northern Irish actor, was another big inspiration. A real torchbearer for actors here. When I was a kid, I was a huge Paul Newman fan. But with the other guys, it was the Northern Ireland thing. Just as it was with George and Van Morrison at a very dark time in Northern Ireland, it said to me there was another side to Northern Ireland.

8. What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one? I want to be a single-figure handicapper because I think it’s there. I just want to continue to improve. I’m getting older, but I don’t want to start thinking it’s going downhill.

9. Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue. My three best friends have been my three best friends since the age of 10. So that’s 47 years. I’ve been lucky enough to play with Martin Kaymer, Lee Westwood and Ernie Els, but a dream fourball would be Rory McIlroy, Christy O’Connor Jnr and Des Smyth at Royal Portrush with Rory as my partner!

Dream partner: Rory McIlroy — © Getty Images

10. What are the proudest moments of your career to date? Well, there are many, but obviously, Bloody Sunday meant a lot to me because it was a collision of understanding the job you do but also understanding where you come from. That was an important collision for me.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your acting career, what would it be? I would spend less money. (Laughs) But no, there were a couple of jobs where I wasn’t fully present and that’s bad. And unlike me. But you realise you have a responsibility, particularly if you are a leading man. So there’s a responsibility to lead the company and be ‘on’ the whole time, and there were a couple of jobs where I was not quite present enough, and I regret that.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be?Taking Portrush out of the equation, I would probably play Pebble Beach again because I loved it. If I had the chance I would play there with my three best mates, Peter, Alan and Alastair.

13. What’s your favourite par three? Calamity at Royal Portrush or the 16th at Cypress Point. Those are my favourites, but they are also very challenging. I also love the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon, which is a great short hole.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? My age.

15. What’s your most treasured possession (memento maybe or could be your dog, car? First thing you’d save if there was a fire (after family of course). The British Independent Film Award (best actor) I won for Bloody Sunday.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be? My wedge play inside 60 or 80 yards. If I bomb a really good drive and have one of those fiddly yardages, I just cannot commit to it sometimes, which is annoying because I have a pretty good feel. It was something I could do when I first took up golf. It’s so debilitating.

17. Who’s your favourite golfer of all time? Why? I absolutely adore Seve. But I would have to say Tiger Woods for what he did, his dedication, how he dealt with stuff, how he won again, and how he is now. His stats are just a joke.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness? A perfect day for me would be up in the morning, golf with the boys, have a couple of pints and go and play with my daughters and have a nice time with them. Then go and play another bit of golf with the lads, then down to the Harbour Bar in Portrush and then into Basalt, the restaurant there for a bit of grub and then back to the Harbour Bar for a few more. A simple life.

To see how you can play with the celebrities and professionals at the Irish Legends, visit www.legendstour.com/playing-experiences or buy tickets at www.legendstour/tickets