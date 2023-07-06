A Quick 18 with Olivia Mehaffey: ‘I’d love to hit that shot on the 12th at Augusta again’

LET professional Olivia Mehaffey did it all in the amateur game but she’d love a mulligan

Olivia Mehaffey put months of struggles behind her last weekend when she finished a career-best tied third in the Ladies Open By Pickala Rock Resort on the Ladies European Tour in Finland.

It was a huge moment for the Banbridge native (25) who was an outstanding amateur golfer, helping Leona Maguire and Annabel Wilson win Ireland’s first medal, the bronze, in the 2016 Espirito Santo Trophy in Mexico.

She also helped Great Britain and Ireland win the Curtis Cup at Dun Laoghaire in 2016 to add another highlight to a glittering individual CV that featured wins in the Scottish, Welsh and Irish Women’s Strokeplay Championships before she joined Arizona State University.

She had a brilliant career at ASU winning the 2017 NCAA Division I Team Championships in her freshman year and four individual titles. Along the way she teed it up in nine professional Majors, making the cut in what is now the Chevron Championship in 2020.

Encouraged by her father Philip, who would pass away after a battle with cancer shortly afterwards, she went to the LET Q-School in December 2021 and earned her card.

She would clinch one top 10 finish in Madrid in 2022 but after missing the next eight cuts, she withdrew from the Skaftö Open on the Ladies European Tour in Sweden and took to social media to announce she was taking an extended break to grieve for her father.

“Since the end of last year I’ve been in denial and tried to brush all my feelings aside. I hid behind golf and didn’t give myself anytime to heal,” Mehaffey wrote on Twitter. “I pushed everyone who wanted to talk and help away. I constantly told myself I was fine, I was coping, life was ok. Until everything caught up with me a few months ago and reality hit me.”

She added: “I’m learning that grief is a weird thing, something you don’t know how you will handle and what the next day will bring. It has taken me eight months to admit I need help to get through this, to learn how to move forward, to navigate through life without my dad here.”

She returned to action in February and last Saturday, she claimed her best finish as a professional and her biggest cheque

Flying home from Finland, she sent us the answers to our Quick 18.

1. How’s your golf? I would say my golf is trending in the right direction. Strengths would be my short game and putting. I feel I can be most creative with those areas.

2. How did you get started in the game? I got started as my dad and brother played. I’m very competitive, so I used to try to always beat my brother and get my handicap lower than his.

3. Choose your weapon….Driver or putter? And why? Putter. It’s my favourite club in the bag. I always feel a good putt can change everything. I like that there is a lot of components to it. Probably the best putt I ever holed would be in the playoff to win the Pac-12 Championships.

4. Links or parkland? Why? Parkland. I just feel links can be unfair sometimes, can get bad bounces. I like being rewarded for good shots.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course? I would say I’m probably happiest on the golf course anytime I’m with my friends or playing partners I enjoy to be with. When competing I would say in team events, I love matchplay and not just playing for myself.

6. Who was your sporting hero as a kid? I feel I always looked up to our golfers in Ireland. Leona, Rory, Darren, Padraig and Shane. It’s nice to have people from the same country do well.

7. Name a rival or opponent you especially admire and why. I always admired Carlota Ciganda. I really looked up to her since I watched her play Solheim. Then getting to practice with her has been amazing. Love how she plays, very passionate, aggressive.

8. What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one? I would say my main ambition is to win or help encourage more to take up the game. It’s given me a lot of opportunities and I would like others to experience them too.

9. Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue. Augusta National with Tiger, Rory and Seve.

10. What are the proudest moments of your career to date? I would say honestly fighting back after the struggles I’ve had over the last few years. It’s been the toughest thing I have had to get through and I know how much work I have put in. From my amateur days winning NCAA team championships and Curtis Cup.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your career, what would it be? Augusta National women’s amateur approach shot into 12. I was tied for the lead and hit it in the water, costing me a double. I still think about that moment a lot and would love to hit that shot again.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? Don’t say Augusta National unless you absolutely must. I would play Royal County Down, my home course and it is a very special place for me. Love the views, the course, the people.

13. What’s your favourite par three? The 7th at Pebble Beach. I was lucky enough to play there at the start of the year. Obsessed with the views on that hole and it is one you can birdie but it can also cause some issues.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Doesn’t have to be about golf. I would have more patience. I feel I’m always in a rush and want everything to happen right away. I would love to take things slower and let it happen as it’s supposed to.

15. What’s your most treasured possession? First thing you’d save if there was a fire (after family of course). I bought myself a car I’ve always wanted and I think that’s the only big thing I’ve really treated myself to. I always look forward to getting home and driving it.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be? I would say be more accurate with my irons. It’s the area I work on the most. I’d love to hit more greens more often.

17. Who is your favourite golfer of all time? Favourite golfer would be Tiger Woods. Love watching him play, his swing and the shots he hits. It seems he can do everything from anywhere.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness? Spending time with the people I love and doing the things I enjoy doing. I feel the last couple of years have given me more perspective on life and there is more than just playing golf.