A seismic shift in golf’s landscape was inevitable, but it still leaves a sour taste

We all knew it was inevitable at some point. The PGA Tour and LIV Golf — and the DP World Tour to a lesser extent — were always barrelling towards a final showdown of some sorts, particularly with the litigation lodged between the two.

But even by the ludicrous standards set by this circus of a rift in professional golf over the last two years, this was an astonishing twist nobody outside of a small handful of individuals saw coming.

Out of nowhere, the news broke of the merger as, no doubt in a well-furnished room somewhere, the heads of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf got together and decided to put aside their differences and come together for the good of the game of golf.

Well, that’s what they’d have you believe. But let’s not kid ourselves, a significant amount of money has changed hands here and both sides have dug themselves out of a hole.

The PGA Tour were floundering under the weight of the money LIV were offering and their futile efforts to keep pace weren’t stopping players from being tempted by the millions on offer from the breakaway circuit. But LIV, too, were battling to attract consistent sponsors and their viewing figures were still woefully low for a tour that, as much as they were vilified, contained a significant handful of top players.

So, armed with both of those pieces of knowledge, comes this merger. And boy does this leave an incredibly sour taste.

For a supposedly player-run organisation, the PGA Tour — led by commissioner Jay Monahan — has just thrown every single one of its players under a bus that they promised was never even leaving the station. For so long they were the bastions of ‘traditional’ golf, holding out against the evil usurpers stealing away their players through blood money.

And in one hastily issued email to its entire player base, the PGA Tour undid all of that work and jumped into bed with their rivals without so much as a cursory “by the way...” to their most important assets, all to chase the same money they told their players to ignore.

Unsurprisingly, it was met with vitriol, and who can blame the players? For two years, Monahan urged his players to stick with him and resist the tempting offers presented to them by the likes of Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson, and then proceeded to jump ship himself, leaving them questioning why they rejected all those dollar signs back when LIV first started up.

Ironically, exactly a year ago at the 2022 Canadian Open, the PGA Tour commissioner appeared on the live coverage of the event and slammed the breakaway circuit,

“I would ask any player who has left, or is considering leaving, have you ever had to apologise for being a member of the PGA Tour?” he questioned.

Well Jay, back then they didn’t. Now they might.

Even on the LIV side it sounds like nobody was aware this was coming either, although that comes as less of a surprise given the smoke and daggers approach they have always taken to their dealings. Still, not the most open and honest way to start your new ground-breaking partnership.

A penny for the thoughts of Rory McIlroy most of all.

For two years he has been LIV’s biggest detractor. He turned down a significant nine-figure sum to join the new tour and for two years was Monahan’s mouthpiece, playing away the media’s questions that should have been going to the commissioner and pioneering reforms on the PGA Tour that would allow it to keep pace with LIV, all the while trying to balance his own career with it.

In one day, everything he has said has been undone by this announcement. Two years of defending the PGA Tour gone in a puff of smoke. If you are a player who trusted Monahan and stuck by him all this time, how you could trust anything he says from now on?

Today, McIlroy leads off the planned media schedule ahead of his Canadian Open defence. Chances are any questions of him retaining his title won’t even be asked in favour of focusing on the fact that golf as we know it has been changed beyond all recognition. Sorry Rory, you’re in for a tough one.

From a playing perspective, we wait to see if this is for the better. But behind the scenes, you get the feeling it couldn’t have gone any worse.