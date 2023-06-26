Agony for Stephanie Meadow as Major bids fall short at Women's PGA Championship

Stephanie Meadow tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship in Springfield, New Jersey

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow finished an agonising two shots behind China’s Ruoning Yin as Leona Maguire faded to 11th with a 74 on a dramatic final day at the KPMG Women’s PGA at Baltusrol.

Two shots behind Yin and clubhouse leader Yuka Saso on five-umder with two holes to go, the Antrim star (31) needed two birdies at the two closing par-fives to keep alive her hopes of making her first LPGA win a Major.

She got the first of them, fist-pumping as she drilled in a 15 footer from the fringe at the 17th to move up to tied third with Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist (65), American Meghan Khang (67), Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (64) and China’s Xiyu Lin (67) on six-under.

But Yin bravely rolled in a 10 footer at the 473-yard, par-five 18th for a bogey-free, four-under 67 to post a new target at eight-under.

It left the Jordanstown star needing an eagle three at the last to force a playoff.

Leona Maguire is pictured during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey

Facing a tough 243-yard fairway wood, she topped her approach and was fortunate to see it skim once on the surface of a pond and bound into the rough.

She needed to hole her third to force extra holes but her brave attempt came up 10 feet short, crowning Yin as China’s second Major winner after 10-time LPGA winner Shanshan Feng claimed this title in 2012.

Meadow would two-putt for par and a closing 70 that left her tied for third ($456,505) on six-under as Maguire made just one birdie in a disappointing three-over 74 to tie for 11th ($181,460) on four-under.

The Co Cavan star was never comfortable all day and turned in two-over par 37 to find herself tied for sixth, two shots behind Lin on five-under par with Meadow just one behind the leader, tied for second with Zhang, Carlota Ciganda and Jenny Shin.

The Ballyconnell star was stuck in neutral early on and parred her first five holes before she showed her first sign of nerves at the sixth, hitting a heavy approach left into a greenside bunker.

She barely escaped the sand and had to chip and putt from heavy greenside rough for bogey.

She was through the back of the green at the eighth when play was suspended due to an approaching electrical storm.

But when she returned to the course one hour and 53 minutes later, she couldn’t get up and down for par, then missed an eight footer for birdie at the 175-yard ninth and a 12 footer at the 10th.

Meadow had birdied the par-five seventh to get within a shot of Shin but she joined Maguire in bogeying the 11th, lipping out from seven feet after going over the green as the Cavan woman three putted from long range after she was distracted over her second shot and pulled it 50 feet left.

Maguire followed a birdie at the 13th with a bogey at the 14th to slip three shots behind China’s Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin, who led by a shot on seven-under from clubhouse leaders Anna Nordqvist (65) and Carlota Ciganda (64).

Meadow was just two back with three to play but she couldn’t convert from 12 feet for birdie at the 187-yard 15th.

She wasn’t the only player left with regrets.

Ciganda was seven-under for the day with five holes to play but found water at the par-five 18th en route to her 64.

New superstar Rose Zhang also made a run, making five birdies in her first 11 holes to get to within a shot of the lead before playing the remainder in one-over for a 67 and a tie for eighth on five-under.