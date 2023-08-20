Alexa Pano secures World Invitational birthday joy in thrilling play-off as Daniel Brown claims men’s prize

A dramatic final day’s action saw America’s Alexa Pano triumph in a three-way Play-Off to claim the Women’s prize at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm on her 19th birthday, while England’s Daniel Brown went wire-to-wire to win the Men’s title.

American teen Pano saw off the challenge of England’s Gabriella Cowley and Germany’s Esther Henseleit on the third additional hole for her first LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour crown, while Brown lifted his maiden professional trophy by cruising to a five-shot win.

The pair both go home $255,000 richer for their exploits as part of the unique tournament, which saw two equal fields of men’s and women’s players competing for the same prize money in separate events.

Brown’s coronation was little more than a formality at Galgorm, the Englishman entering the final round with a six-shot lead and, bar a couple of wobbles in his opening few holes and at the start of the back nine, he was rarely troubled.

Alex Fitzpatrick, the brother of former US Open champion Matt, started the day second and was the one keeping up the challenge, pulling three shots behind after opening with back-to-back birdies as Brown dropped two shots in his first three holes.

But Brown steadied the ship with back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth and, despite another run of three straight bogeys at 11, 12 and 13, he would close with three birdies in his final five holes for a one-under 69 and a comfortable win at 15-under-par, with Fitzpatrick claiming second at 10-under and Eddie Pepperell’s final round 68 rounding out an all-English podium at seven-under-par.

Instead, all the drama happened on the women’s side of the tri-sanctioned event – which was played on the DP World, LPGA and Ladies European Tours – where Pano gave herself the best birthday present with her first ever professional victory.

The lead changed hands repeatedly throughout the day, with former Solheim Cup star Ryann O’Toole leading the way for most of it, with Henseleit and overnight leader Cowley also taking turns in top spot.

But after Spain’s Azahara Munoz and Germany’s Olivia Cowan both took turns at holding the clubhouse lead, it was Pano who emerged from the pack with back-to-back birdies in her final two holes seeing her card a six-under 66 to set the target at eight-under-par which would be good for a Play-Off spot.

She would be joined by Henseleit after she birdied her closing hole for a 69 and also Cowley, who drained a sensational eagle putt on the same hole to also finish eight-under after a final round 70, while O’Toole missed out by inches after shaving the edge of the cup with an eagle putt at 18 following an outstanding approach into the par-five.

So it went to extra holes and Henseleit would be the first to be eliminated, her par unable to match Pano and Cowley’s birdies on their first turn back up the 18th, and it seemed that the Englishwoman had the trophy in her grasp when Pano found trouble off the tee at the second Play-Off hole only for her to miss a three-foot birdie putt for the title.

Instead, they went back up the final hole for a third time and on this occasion Pano would make no mistake, hitting the par-five in two while Cowley missed short right and the championship was hers when she cosied her eagle putt close for a tap-in birdie and Cowley could only settle for par.

Holywood’s Tom McKibbin ended his week with a sensational eagle on the par-five 18th for a level-par 70 which saw him secure a tied-20th finish at level-par for the tournament, with Jordanstown’s Stephanie Meadow carding a level-par 72 to end the event tied for 27th at two-over-par.

Cavan’s Leona Maguire would complete her tournament with a two-under 70 to edge just inside the top-20 at level-par for the week.