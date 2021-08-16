Annabel Wilson excited to realise Curtis Cup dream after 2016 spectator experience

Back in 2016, Annabel Wilson headed down to Dun Laoghaire for the Curtis Cup as a spectator rather than a player and fell in love with the scale of the event.

While the biennial match pits the best amateur women GB & Ireland and the USA have to offer against each other, it is an amateur event in name only. Every year there are large crowds and a full TV compound on the grounds, reflecting how important a tournament it is in the global golfing calendar.

And at this year’s event, Lurgan’s Wilson will once again be in attendance, only this time she will be the other side of the ropes as a proud member of the GB & Ireland team at Conwy in Wales from August 26-28.

“It was such a thrill to watch. It was almost like a professional event with the tents and the ropes up, and I remember standing there and thinking ‘wow, I really want to be there’,” she recalls of her 2016 experience.

“So the Curtis Cup was right up there (in my goals) for sure, I really wanted to make the team, and I was delighted to achieve that. Now I’m on the team, my next goal is to do well and hopefully contribute a few points.

“I’m looking forward to the extra bits — the tents, the crowds, I want to really soak all that up. It’s what you see on the TV, and actually playing it makes it real.”

Wilson, who plays college golf at UCLA, is the fourth Ulster player to go to the Curtis Cup, following in the footsteps of Stephanie Meadow, Leona Maguire and Olivia Mehaffey, and she — along with fellow Irish woman and occasional roommate Lauren Walsh — is aiming to wrestle the trophy back from the USA, who won in New York in 2018.

Her selection is richly deserved, too. The 20-year-old is in form having represented Ireland at the European Ladies’ Team Championship and the Home Internationals this year, as well as recording three consecutive top-10 finishes on the college circuit.

Indeed, the year’s delay has perhaps served Wilson well. She was in the preliminary squad for the event last year, only for it to be postponed due to the pandemic, but in the time in between the Lurgan ace has put in some dedicated work to improve her all-round game, which has led to her getting the call again.

“I think I’ve had a great year. I had some good finishes. And not just in my results, playing-wise I think I’ve become a much more all-rounded player, something I lacked before,” she adds, highlighting her short game as a particular work-on.

“That’s been constant and consistent practice throughout the year that’s got me there because I haven’t had an off-season this year really. It helps not having a break for winter golf, that’s allowed me to keep going and shoot some good scores.”

So now she’s in the squad, all that’s left is for Wilson to get to Conwy and experience life inside the ropes in the not-so-amateur atmosphere she’s been dreaming of for the last five years.

“We’ve had a couple training camps at Conwy over the last couple of months getting some good prep done, seeing about pairings,” she explains.

“But I just can’t wait for it to get started. It’s going to be great.”