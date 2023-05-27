Beth Coulter: First season at Arizona State the fastest, most fun year of my life

Beth Coulter is back home after her first college season in the US

Not one to sit around and feel sorry for herself, Beth Coulter decided to get over the disappointment of her freshman year at Arizona State ending prematurely by returning to her happy place by picking up a hurley and a sliotar and headed down to her local club Ballygalget.

The Kirkistown Castle star had only returned on the Saturday after her Sun Devils experienced the disappointment of failing to reach the NCAA Championships but by Monday was back on the pitch with her friends, training ahead of the camogie season.

Conall, Beth and Claire Coulter pictured at the 2019 Belfast Telegraph Sport Awards

“Coach is a bit worried because I’ve been injured this year, she told me to be careful when I went home,” laughs Coulter.

It’s not where she wanted to be, of course. In an ideal world, Coulter would have been following in the footsteps of fellow Northern Irishwoman Olivia Mehaffey in leading Arizona State in the season-ending event, however a poor final day in the NCAA Regionals saw them eliminated at the penultimate hurdle.

“Everything had been geared towards these last two weeks so there was a degree of what do we do now?” reflects Coulter.

“We had two good days at Nationals, the last day just got away from us. We all didn’t play our best and that cost us. It was such an abrupt ending. Then it was about packing up the dorm.

“We were numb, we didn’t know what to do. It was nice to come home but it was bittersweet, too.”

It should not take away from what has been a life-changing year for the 19-year-old, who is blazing a trail in America. While Mehaffey, who also played for Arizona State, has gone before her, as has Duke alumnus Leona Maguire, Coulter is currently the only Northern Irishwoman playing college golf at present.

Understandably, there were nerves as she went, taking the brave step outside of the Ballygalget parish and embracing the behemoth that is NCAA sports, but, once she settled, Coulter was in her element.

“The only way I can describe it is the fastest, most fun year of my life,” she smiles.

“I was so scared going out but once I got there, after one or two days I clicked with the two other freshmen, Paula Schulz-Hanssen and Patience ‘Barbie’ Rhodes. We literally spend every hour together. Every day we never stop laughing, never stop having the craic, we love every single day.

“I come from such a close-knit family and I was very scared leaving my community. All my best friends were staying in Ireland, so I was really scared going over. But I’d spoken to Paula and Barbie before I went over at tournaments, which helped, and you spend so much time with them that they become your family.

“We have every meal together, we do all the little things together, it became really easy. I got a little homesick in the middle of the first semester, just for a day, but then in the second there was nothing of that because it was all go, go, go.

“The facilities are out of this world, we have the best coaches in America, the best weather in America and they couldn’t do anything more for us.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better freshman year. Obviously it didn’t end the way we would have liked but in every other way it was amazing.”

Beth Coulter is back training with her local camogie team

Coming into the season ranked the No.7 recruit in the country thanks to a splendid amateur career before she even reached 18, which saw her win back-to-back Irish Close titles, Coulter was a prized signature.

And when she found her game, it came emphatically at the PAC-12 Championships hosted by Arizona State, a superb week seeing the Kirkistown girl finish in second place on five-under-par, beaten only by World Amateur No.1 Rose Zhang.

“The week before had been tough, I’d been going through an injured spell. On the Friday I said let’s knock this nail on the head, we’re not going to focus on the injury, let’s put all our energy into the PAC-12,” recalls Coulter.

“Me and Paula had said to each other we needed to step up our games in every practice and get in the zone. We had each other to practice with and that got me comfortable on the course.

“I was hitting it well, putting it close, rolling in putts, and then on the last day I knew I could go low and I kept telling myself that. I started well and just maintained that on the back-nine.

“That was a special week for me, we had a lot of other athletes come out to support us and a lot of our athletic directors, so it was nice to have that in front of a home crowd.

“It was a good field, too. That gave me confidence I can compete at this level.”

Indeed, the teen believes that her game has improved considerably under the tutelage of veteran college coach Missy Farr-Kaye and former LPGA Tour winner Michelle Estill, as evidenced by that finish in the PAC-12 and how she came home and immediately racked up a second-placed finish at the Irish Women’s Amateur Open, going toe-to-toe with eventual winner Lorna McClymont.

Despite those improvements, she still believes she has plenty of room to improve further.

“Coach has been around for a while. She knows the coaches and what’s going on, and then Michelle has been on the LPGA, so the experience she has is incredible,” praises Coulter.

“My golf has gotten better, I’m putting a lot better and my short game has improved, it’s just tidying up some small things. At the start of the year it was taking too many three-putts, now it’s having too many bogeys in a row. I definitely think I have improved, though.

“It’s just things like improving my golf IQ and knowing when to go for par-fives (in two) and things like that. I have another three years to learn things from them, which is really exciting.”

Beth Coulter with the Under-14 trophy after the Girls' Under-16 Open Championship in 2018

There’s also the small issue of her schoolwork, too. Although there on a sports scholarship, athletes are still expected to keep their grades up at the same time, and initially it was a bit of a culture shock for Coulter.

However, with some grit and determination, she found the right blend both on and off the course, something she hopes will benefit her in the long run.

“In the first semester I did struggle a bit because the pass mark is 70 per cent, which is much higher than in Northern Ireland, so I had to put the work in, which I wasn’t used to,” she admits.

“I plodded along in school and my grades followed, but here I’ve had to work harder. In the second semester, because we travelled a lot more, me and Paula tried to get a week or two ahead at the start and we maintained that and then we didn’t have to worry. That helped a lot.”

But the schoolwork can wait for a few months. As she settles back into life on this side of the Atlantic and prepares for her summer season, which continues with the Women’s Amateur at Prince’s in three weeks’ time, Coulter is eager to be a role model for those following behind her.

Just as she plagued Mehaffey with questions before she went over, she found herself the focus of plenty of attention on the range at the Irish Amateur Open, fielding some of the same questions she herself was asking.

“It’s really hard to tell people what it’s like without being there, and I’m loving it,” she smiles.

“I looked up to Olivia and some of the younger girls are looking up to me. I asked Olivia a lot of questions before I went and then at Woodbrook, a lot of the girls were asking me similar questions.

“I love to help them, I’m texting them all this advice because you need someone to guide you through the process and tell you what it’s like. We tell them the truth.

“Now when Olivia comes out for two or three weeks to practice, it’s so nice to see a familiar face. Hopefully the younger girls see me in a similar light and do look up to me.”