Beth Coulter focused on knockout stages after finishing top in Women’s Amateur qualifying

Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter insists her stroke play form won’t mean anything in the knockout stages after being awarded the Doris Chambers Trophy after finishing top of the qualifying section at the Women’s Amateur at Prince’s Golf Club.

Coulter shot rounds of 69 and 70 to finish three shots clear, the Arizona State star ending the qualifying stage at five-under-par to comfortably lock up the top seeding, where she will meet one of the lowest ranked qualifiers.

“It’s nice to lead the stroke play qualifying but it doesn’t mean anything now,” said Coulter.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re one or 64. It’s just about qualifying. Obviously it’s nice to be top qualifier but, yeah, we’ll see tomorrow.

“Both days I hit it pretty good. Today I definitely didn’t hit it as good as I hit it yesterday but I hit some nice shots coming in and rolled a few putts in to make birdie and hung on for pars.”

World No.1 Ingrid Lindblad was one of those who finished tied for second at two-under alongside the USA’s Latanna Stone, Japan’s Sera Hasegawa and Scotland’s Hannah Darling, who defeated Coulter in the 2021 Girls’ Amateur Final.

Lahinch’s Aine Donegan (-1) and Douglas’ Sara Byrne (+2) were the only two other Irishwomen to make it into the match play, which starts today with the last-64 and last-32.