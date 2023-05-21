Beth Coulter just misses out as champion defends her Irish Women and Girls’ title

A brave comeback from Beth Coulter came up just short as she had to settle for second place at the Irish Women and Girls’ Amateur Championship at Woodbrook behind back-to-back champion Lorna McClymont.

The Kirkistown Castle teen had started the day three shots back of the Scot but had managed to claw back the deficit to just one at the turn thanks to an eagle at the par-five fifth.

Even when she fell two shots behind early on the back-nine after a bogey at the 11th and McClymont’s birdie at the 10th, Coulter pulled level at the top after her second eagle at the par-five 14th.

But the day was to belong to 22-year-old defending champion McClymont, who eagled the par-five 16th to pull away, with a closing three-under 71 enough to see her over the line at 16-under-par.

Arizona State star Coulter signed for the same score in her final round, finishing the week 13-under by parring her way back to the clubhouse, with England’s Jessica Hall coming home in third at 11-under-par thanks to a closing 72 in Co Wicklow.

“I tell myself it’s not over until it’s over. Anything can happen within the space of a hole. It’s always staying patient, when things weren’t going my way it was just like, ‘it’s fine there are chances on the back nine I can take’,” said McClymont.

“I wasn’t going to be greedy and try and get things. It was just taking it as it came really.”

Knock’s Katie Poots, the defending Girls’ champion, finished the week in a share of 16th at three-over-par after a final round 76, with Royal Portrush’s Hannah Lee-McNamara’s final round 79 dropping her back to 25th at five-over-par.

Fellow Portrush woman Laura Webb claimed 41st place after a final round 80 left her at 14-over, with Moyola Park’s Kayleigh Mulholland sharing 46th at 17-over following a closing 81.

Roscommon’s Olivia Costello won the Girls’ title, finishing fourth overall at nine-under-par after closing with a 72.

Meanwhile, a fine weekend performance from Dermot McElroy saw him card his first top-20 finish of the season on the Challenge Tour at the B-NL Challenge in the Netherlands.

The Ballymena man snapped a run of back-to-back missed cuts by making it into the final two rounds on the number before producing some stunning golf for an impressive finish.

After a two-under 69 on Saturday moved him into the top-30, McElroy added six birdies and two bogeys in a four-under 67 to finish the week at seven-under-par and in a share of 18th, seven shots behind winner Jesper Svensson of Sweden.