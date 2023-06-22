Beth Coulter posts good start to Irish Women’s Close Championship title defence

Defending champion Beth Coulter holds a share of the lead after the opening round of stroke play qualifying at the Irish Women’s Close Championship at Connemara.

Fresh off the back of being leading qualifier and reaching the quarter-finals of the Amateur Championship, the Kirkistown woman took advantage of benign conditions on the Galway links to sign for a four-under 68 to share top spot with Edmondstown’s Anna Abom and Oughterard’s Kate Dillon.

Only the top 16 after today’s second round — which is due to be played in tougher conditions — will qualify for the Championship match play, with the next 16 competing for the Plate.

Clandeboye’s Rebekah Gardner is the only other Northern Irish player inside the top 16 after a level-par 72, with Royal Portrush trio Gemma McMeekin (+2), Hannah Lee-McNamara and Laura Webb (both +3) in line to qualify for the Plate.

At five-over, Clandeboye’s Molly O’Hara and Moyola Park’s Kayleigh Mulholland are also just inside the cut for the Plate.