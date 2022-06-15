Beth Coulter reveals how growing confidence played key role in her landing the Irish Women’s Close crown

Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter admitted the confidence she gained in the early match play rounds helped her become the AIG Irish Women’s Close champion at Grange Golf Club.

The 18-year-old now holds both the Women’s and Girls’ Close titles simultaneously as she closed out a dominant final performance against Douglas’ Sara Byrne, defeating her 6&5 in a one-sided final to be crowned the winner.

Coulter had looked slightly off her best in the stroke play qualifiers as she progressed as the 11th seed, but she provided a reminder of her talent by cruising through the knockout stage, easily accounting for Black Bush’s Niamh O’Grady 8&6, Tramore’s Anna Dawson 5&3 and Croham Hurst’s Canice Screene 7&5 to reach yesterday’s semi-final.

And after her closest tie of the match play in the last-four, which saw Edmondstown’s Anna Abom take her to the 18th hole, she hammered Byrne in the decider to go one step further than last year, when she lost in the final to Anna Foster at Ballybunion.

“I suppose in stroke play it’s all about qualifying and it doesn’t matter where you do it, first or 32nd,” said Coulter.

“It was great to gain a bit of confidence from those early matches, though, and then go and finish the job.

“This is the third time I’ve played Sara in a final, I thought she was maybe going to go out and do it, third time lucky for her, but I got out of the blocks quickly and kept my foot on the pedal and thankfully it went my way.”

Beth Coulter keeps a cool head walking down the 11th

Coulter has already had a superb season having won the Ulster Women’s Championship, as well as podium finishes at the European Nations Cup in Sotogrande, Spain and the St Rule Trophy in Scotland.

And she isn’t finished either, despite adding her first Irish Close title to her glittering trophy cabinet, with the potential of joining Pamela Murphy as the only two players to win three Irish Girls’ Close titles when she tees it up at Kilkeel later this summer.

That can wait, though. First she has the small matter of the Women’s Amateur Championship at Hunstaunton to navigate, with the Kirkistown teenager already setting her sights on that one.

“It’s been a marathon. It’s like I’ve been here for a week but it feels great after last year coming second and I’m delighted to finish the job,” she added on her victory at Grange.

“I’ll celebrate this tonight at home and get ready for the next one.”

Meanwhile, Malone’s Matthew McClean and Ballybofey & Stranolar’s Ryan Griffin qualified for the match play stage of the Men’s Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham & St Anne’s.

McClean finished the 36-hole stroke play qualifiers at two under after a 68 and 72, with Griffin ending the opening two days level par with a 72 and 70.

Irish Amateur Open champion Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) did not make the cut.