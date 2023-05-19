Beth Coulter tied for lead at Irish Amateur Open after birdie storm on back nine

Kirkistown’s Beth Coulter was thrilled with a storming back nine as she finished the opening round of the Irish Women’s and Girls’ Amateur Open in a share of the early lead after shooting a course record six-under 68 at Woodbrook in Co Wicklow.

The 19-year-old brushed away the pain of failing to reach the NCAA Championships in her freshman year with Arizona State by finishing with four birdies in her last five holes to tie defending champion, Scotland’s Lorna McClymont, at the top.

The leading pair were playing in the same group and for most of the round McClymont was ahead after five birdies in a row took her to six-under-par after just seven holes.

But Coulter finished strongly by taking advantage of three par-fives in the final five holes, birdieing all three and the par-four 18th to set the joint course record with McClymont, who bogeyed her final hole.

“I got going on the back nine and it was nice to roll in a few putts there at the end,” said Coulter who, despite struggling with a hand injury, holds a one-shot lead over Wales’ Luca Thompson alongside McClymont.

“The front nine, Lorna lit it up, and then on the back nine I had a few more birdies. Just trying to keep Lorna in tight, it was fun towards the end.

“(The birdie on) 18 gives me a bit of momentum going into tomorrow, the back nine too. It was nice to hole that putt because I needed it.

“It was bittersweet coming home early but it was great having this this week. It’s an Irish championship and one I will be looking to play well in.”

Royal Portrush’s Hannah Lee-McNamara also started strongly with a two-under 72 to sit in a share of sixth but defending Girls’ champion Katie Poots (Knock) struggled on day one as she signed for a four-over 78 to sit just outside the top-30.