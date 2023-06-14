Birdie blitz sees Englishman Matthew Hibbs storm into lead at NI Masters

Five birdies in six holes helped Swindon’s Matthew Hibbs take a commanding three-shot lead after the opening round of the NI Masters at Clandeboye thanks to a dazzling seven-under 64.

The Englishman caught fire from the fourth onwards, birdieing the par-four and then adding four in a row from the sixth to ninth to turn in just 30 strokes.

He would drop shots on his inward nine at the 11th and 13th, either side of birdies at the 12th and 14th, but an eagle at the par-five 15th was the perfect way to round off a sensational round that has Hibbs three clear of the chasing pack.

A pair of Englishmen in the form of Leatherhead’s Max Orrin and Long Sutton’s Tom Plumb are his nearest challengers after a pair of four-under 67s, with the latter matching Hibbs’ birdie count of seven but also adding three bogeys around that.

Three players share fourth as Ipswich’s Habebul Islam, Hanbury Manor’s Joe Brooks and Chelmsford’s Curtis Knipes all shot 68s, with Hickleton’s Luke Palmowski, Caversham’s Sam Broadhurst, Clontarf’s Eoin O’Brien and Spey Valley’s David Rudd finished at two-under-par. Clandeboye’s Ross Latimer is the leading local player at one-under-par after an opening 70. There will be a cut after Thursday’s second round, with the final round being played on Friday.