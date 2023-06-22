Brandon Robinson Thompson’s turnaround seals NI Open title delight

Golf

England’s Brandon Robinson Thompson secured the £15k prize and his place at August’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational after easing to a three-shot win at the NI Open at Galgorm.

The eventual champion entered the final round in second place at eight-under, six shots off leader Mitch Waite, but a spectacular collapse from the 36-hole leader allowed Robinson Thompson to steal in and claim the victory.

Waite had opened the tournament with a remarkable 10-under 60 in his opening round and consolidated his lead with a second round 66 to reach 14-under, but a disastrous nine-over 79 in his final round saw him slip down into a share of third.

That opened the door for Robinson Thompson and he took full advantage with five birdies and four bogeys in a one-under 69 to claim a three-shot win over second-placed Daniel Smith.

With his victory, Robinson Thompson will be back in Northern Ireland later this summer to take part in the World Invitational, while he has also secured eight guaranteed starts on the Challenge Tour for the rest of the season.