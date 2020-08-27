Brendan Lawlor out to inspire as first disable golfer to compete on European Tour

All smiles: Brendan Lawlor with English duo Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring at the Belfry

Making history: Brendan Lawlor will be the first disabled golfer to play on the Euro Tour

Brendan Lawlor hopes to inspire when he makes history today in the ISPS Handa UK Championship at The Belfry, teeing it up against stars like Lee Westwood, Danny Willett and Martin Kaymer.

Lawlor will become the first disabled golfer to play on the European Tour when he competes in the €1m (£900k) tournament at the famous venue, the final event of the so-called UK Swing which followed lockdown.

Lawlor, who has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome which is characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs, turned professional last September having made a huge impact globally on the disabled golf circuit.

Highlights include his triumph at last year's EDGA Scottish Open, and he also competed in the ISPS HANDA Disabled Golf Cup, played alongside the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, where 12 of the world's leading golfers with a disability played the same course and conditions as the professionals.

"I don't really think about my disability," said the 22-year-old. "But if someone with a disability - or anyone at all - sees me playing and is inspired by that to take up golf, that would be brilliant. So maybe I can make a difference.

"I suppose I'm an ambassador for golfers with a disability, so it's a huge opportunity. Everyone has their own issues to deal with in life and you just get on with it, make the best of what you have.

"My disability gives me a few issues - I can have problems gripping the club for example. But everyone has things to deal with - I've lived a pretty normal life so I'm lucky. I spent the first eight months of my life in hospital, but sure they say that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

"I only got involved in disabled golf a couple of years ago and it has really opened doors. I was approached by Modest! Golf management and they have really backed me. Things have been huge since then. Thanks to sponsorship I am now a full-time golfer having worked in the family office equipment business prior.

"I grew up playing pitch and putt. I really only started playing proper golf at about 15 and came up through the amateur ranks.

"I am really looking forward to playing at The Belfry. It will be my first tournament since last November so I can't wait.

"It'll be strange with few people allowed on the course. In fact it could be a strange few months ahead, but we will get through it.

"I made the best I could of lockdown. It was great to spend time with family. I have a golf simulator so I was on that a lot.

"There are plans for a disabled European Tour to run in tandem with the main tour but the pandemic has no doubt set those plans back."

After The Belfry, near Birmingham, the Co Louth man will be in action at next week's Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm Castle.

Lawlor has recently secured backing from the prestigious Carton House.

"I'm so proud to accept membership at Carton House," said Lawlor. "The whole team and membership at the club have been so supportive of me and have welcomed me with open arms."

Currently fourth in the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD), Lawlor will use the Kildare venue as his golfing base for at least the next 12 months.

Lawlor will have access to two of Ireland's finest championship courses, the classic parkland O'Meara and the inland links Montgomerie.

Jason Totos, director of golf at Carton House, said he is delighted that Lawlor has chosen the club to prepare for this exciting period in his career.

"We are so pleased that Brendan has selected Carton House as his new home club and we are welcoming him to Maynooth with an honorary membership to help support his preparations. His new place on the European Tour is not only a huge achievement for him personally but it's also very exciting news for Irish sport," he said.

"We look forward to supporting Brendan and wish him the very best of luck at the ISPS Handa UK Championship."

Former One Direction star Niall Horan, Lawlor's manager and owner of Modest! Golf Management, added: "It's so good to see such an iconic golf club as Carton House welcome Brendan and promote inclusivity in golf.

"I've always loved Carton House and cannot wait to get down for a game myself with Brendan soon."

Lawlor received a tournament invite on behalf of his sponsor and tournament title partner, ISPS HANDA, as they continue to collaborate with the European Tour in raising the profile of golf as an accessible sport for all through their long-term support of global golf initiatives.