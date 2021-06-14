Caldwell admits first European Tour win is dream come true after Scandinavian Mixed joy

From working in Nevada Bob’s in Bangor to a “dream” victory on the European Tour, it’s been a whirlwind rise for Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell.

The 37-year-old claimed his maiden Tour win at the Scandinavian Mixed, shooting a phenomenal eight-under 64 in his final round at Vallda Golf Club in Gothenburg, Sweden yesterday to finish at 17-under and emerge one shot ahead of Spain’s Adrian Otaegui to lift the trophy.

It hasn’t been the easiest of roads for Caldwell, who has battled for years on the minor EuroPro and Challenge Tours and even had to take a part-time job at the local golf store to make ends meet for several seasons.

But after earning his Tour card through Q-School in 2019 and then picking up three top-10 finishes last season, he has finally made it into the winner’s circle.

“Lots of times I thought (about quitting golf). I’d work Saturday, Sunday, Monday, travel Tuesday morning and back home Friday night,” revealed Caldwell, who now has European Tour status until the end of 2023, while he is also set to vastly improve both his world ranking of 456th and Race to Dubai position of 126th.

“You can think like that, especially after a bad week on the EuroPro, ‘What am I doing?’, that kind of thing. But I certainly didn’t want to spend the rest of my days working in a golf store. So I stuck at it, persevered and thank goodness I did.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a long time, obviously. A lot of hard work has gone into it, and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet, but hopefully there’s more to come.

“It’s been a long road but I’m finally here.”

Caldwell started the day three back of the leaders but rolled in eight birdies and an eagle in his 64 to set the clubhouse mark at 17-under, capped by an exceptional approach to three-feet on the 18th from the thick rough for a closing birdie.

“That’s the biggest shot I’ve ever hit,” he admitted.

Otaegui had pegged him back with one hole to play but, needing a par at the 18th to force a play-off, the Spaniard three-putted from 20-feet for bogey, and when Alice Hewson, who was two shots behind, failed to hole her second shot on the last it confirmed Caldwell’s victory.

When asked how much his bar bill at Clandeboye might set him back, he laughed before adding: “I don’t care! All the guys at the golf club are massively supportive of me, they root for me every time I’m out, I have a great time when I’m there and they deserve a few beers!”

Meanwhile, Lisburn’s Aaron Marshall was the best Ulster finisher at the Connacht Men’s Stroke Play at Portumna.

Marshall finished tied-27th at nine-over-par, with Massereene’s Tiarnan McLarnon the only other Ulsterman to make the cut, finishing tied-42nd.

At the Valley Course at Royal Portrush, Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter claimed the Royal Portrush Scratch Cup.

Today sees the start of the Amateur Championship at Nairn and Nairn Dunbar, where Jack Madden (Royal Portrush) and Matthew McClean (Malone) are in action.

The first two days are stroke play, with the top-64 finishers qualifying for the match play section, which starts on Wednesday.