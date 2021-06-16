Caldwell commits to World Invitational as Hewson becomes first Ladies European Tour player to sign up

Jonathan Caldwell says he "can't wait" to play at this year's ISPS HANDA World Invitational after confirming he will compete at the event in Co Antrim.

The most recent European Tour winner after triumphing at the recent Scandinavian Mixed, the 37-year-old has confirmed he will tee it up at Galgorm Castle and Massereene next month in the tri-sanctioned tournament.

As well as that, Caldwell has also revealed he will play at the PGA EuroPro Tour event at his home club of Clandeboye in August, his first tournament on the third tier since November 2019.

Caldwell is now up to a career-high of 210th in the world after becoming only the eighth Northern Irishman to win on the European Tour and he now has Tour status for the next two years courtesy of his first Tour victory.

And off the back of a dream win at another mixed-gender event in Sweden, the former Walker Cup star is eager to take part in another at Galgorm and Massereene when he returns to compete on home soil for the first time since last year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

“The last week has been a bit of a whirlwind to be honest. I have waited a long time for this breakthrough win. A lot of hard work has gone into getting to this point," said Caldwell.

“After winning in Sweden, I said ‘I hope there are more weeks like this’, men and women competing together. We now have the chance once again in another innovative event at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm and Massereene at the end of July.

“I can’t wait to get back there; I have fond memories of competing at Galgorm over the years and organisers there always set up a tremendous tournament for players and spectators. This year will be very special for me because I will return as a European Tour winner and it will be great to celebrate with all the Irish fans.”

There has also been another high-profile player signed up for the World Invitational, with leading Ladies European Tour player Alice Hewson confirming she will travel over for the tournament, which will be played from July 29-August 1.

Hewson finished third behind Caldwell at the Scandinavian Mixed and her career has continued to go from strength to strength after claiming her first Ladies European Tour win at the Investec South African Women's Open last year.

The former amateur star - who won the European Ladies Amateur in 2019 - is the first player from the Ladies European Tour to sign up for the tournament and she believes it is the way forward for golf.

“It’s an exceptional opportunity for women’s golf as a whole, to be on the same stage and to prove to everyone how good women’s golf actually is,” said Hewson, who is currently fourth in the Race to Costa del Sol.

“I cannot wait to play in the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, the first tri-sanctioned event here between the three tours. It promises to be another standout week for professional golf and I’m looking forward to teeing it up in another event alongside the men."

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational is one of the few tournaments worldwide to be sanctioned by the European Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour and will feature men and women competing in separate events on the same courses for equal $3million prize funds.

The pair join Ulster Stroke Play winners Robert Moran and Aideen Walsh, as well as men's runner-up Rowan Lester, in the field. NI Open winners John Murphy and Thalia Martin also secured their spots in the tournament on Tuesday, as did Ballymena's Dermot McElroy via a play-off.