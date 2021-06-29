Caldwell gets marquee group alongside Lowry and Kaymer as Irish Open draw released

Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell has been handed a marquee grouping for the first two rounds of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open alongside Open champion Shane Lowry and two-time Major champion Martin Kaymer.

Caldwell has been rewarded for claiming the Scandinavian Mixed title three weeks ago by being placed in the leading trio of the opening wave of starters on Thursday and will be eager to impress at Mount Juliet.

Lowry, the current Open champion and the 2009 Irish Open champion as an amateur, and Kaymer, the US 2010 PGA and 2014 US Open champion, will make for quality playing partners and will be one of the groups to watch.

The trio will tee off from the 10th at 8am on Thursday and then at the first at 1pm in Friday's second round.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy will begin his bid to win a second Irish Open title when he tees it up alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion John Catlin in his first two rounds.

The World No.10 - who could go back up to seventh if he wins - will begin his tournament on the first tee at 1pm on Thursday, with his second round getting under way at 8am from the 10th on Friday.

Graeme McDowell will be in the group directly after McIlroy's on both days and he has been paired with another former Ryder Cup player in Thomas Pieters and British Masters champion Richard Bland.

Ardglass man Cormac Sharvin is in a group with fellow Irishman Paul Dunne and three-time European Tour winner Gregory Havret of France, teeing off at 9:20am on Thursday and 2:20pm on Friday.

Newcastle's Simon Thornton is paired with defending World Invitational champion Jack Senior and Portugal's Ricardo Santos and will begin his tournament at 8:20am on Thursday, with his Friday tee time at 1:20pm.

In the other marquee group on Thursday, European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is alongside Belgium's Thomas Detry and England's Andy Sullivan, teeing off at 8:10am and 1:10pm on Thursday and Friday respectively.

In the afternoon groups, Dublin's Niall Kearney, off the back of a strong week at the BMW International Open, tees off 10 minutes before McIlroy on both days with the South African pair of Wilco Nienaber and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Selected tee times for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (Thursday/Friday tee times)

* - indicates 10th tee start

08:00*/13:00 Shane Lowry (Ire), Jonathan Caldwell (NI), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

08:10*/13:10 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Thomas Detry (Bel), Andy Sullivan (Eng)

08:20/13:20* Jack Senior (Eng), Simon Thornton (Ire), Ricardo Santos (Por)

09:20/14:20* Cormac Sharvin (NI), Paul Dunne (Ire), Gregory Havret (Fra)

12:50/07:50* Wilco Nienaber (Rsa), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Niall Kearney (Ire)

13:00/08:00* Rory McIlroy (NI), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), John Catlin (USA)

13:00*/08:00 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Rowan Lester (Ire), Peter Hanson (Swe)

13:10/08:10* Graeme McDowell (NI), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Richard Bland (Eng)

14:00/09:00* Gagnjeet Bhullar (Ind), Colm Moriarty (Ire), Pedro Figueiredo (Por)

14:10*/09:10 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Paul Waring (Eng), Caolan Rafferty (Ire)

14:20*/09:20 Gavin Moynihan (Ire), Mark Power (Ire), Robin Roussel (Fra)

14:30/09:30* Neil O'Briain (Ire), Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Johannes Veerman (USA)

14:30*/09:30 Niklas Lemke (Swe), Robin Dawson (Ire), Lars van Meijel (Ned)