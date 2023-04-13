Castlerock replaces Massereene as co-host of World Invitational alongside Galgorm

Ewen Ferguson and Maja Stark will be back to defend their ISPS HANDA World Invitational titles at Galgorm and Castlerock this year — © Getty Images

Castlerock Golf Club has replaced Massereene as a competing venue at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, the Co Londonderry links joining Galgorm as co-host of the tri-sanctioned event from August 17-20.

The tournament will follow the same format as it has for the past few years, with an equal field of men and women battling it out on both courses for the first two days before the action switches back to Galgorm for the final two days.

The addition of Castlerock provides a new dimension to the event, with players expected to adjust between links and parkland over the opening two days as opposed to solely parkland.

The event is the only one of its kind, tri-sanctioned between the DP World Tour on the men’s side and the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour on the women’s side, and will see Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson and Sweden’s Maja Stark defend their titles this year.

“We are delighted to welcome Castlerock Golf Club to the ISPS HANDA World Invitational,” said tournament director Andrew Snoddy.

“It is a stunning links venue and I am excited by the added dimension it brings to the event. It will test every part of the players’ games and having two courses offering a mix of links and parkland challenges further enhances the ISPS HANDA World Invitational’s quest for innovation.”

Castlerock’s general manager Bert Mackay commented: “We have completed a large amount of work on the course over the past number of years so we are incredibly excited to seeing it being put to the test by some of the world’s best in this great co-sanctioned event.

“Northern Ireland is building a great reputation for putting on incredible golf events and this one will be no different.”

The Mussenden Links at Castlerock is renowned as one of the best courses in Northern Ireland, and indeed Ireland as a whole, and it has already received the backing of one of the leading figures on the LPGA Tour.

“Castlerock is one of my favourite courses in Northern Ireland,” praised three-time LPGA Tour winner and three-time US Solheim Cup squad member Christina Kim.

"It is rugged with its beauty, demanding and constantly makes you think. You need to be smart about how you challenge the course and have faith in your abilities. And that’s only part of the reason Castlerock is such a spectacular course.

"It brings out the best in a player if you allow it to.”