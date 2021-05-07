Clarke remaining level-headed after surging into early lead at year's first seniors' Major

Darren Clarke described his start as just "decent" as he claimed the first round lead at the opening seniors' Major of the year, the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

The Dungannon man carded a six-under 66 in his opening round at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham to hold a one-shot lead over Canada's Stephen Ames and Jerry Kelly of the USA after day one.

The 52-year-old dropped just one shot in his first round, adding seven birdies around it to claim the early advantage in his bid to win his first Major on the PGA Tour Champions.

"I hit some good shots. Ball-striking wasn't quite where I wanted it all day, but hit some really good shots," said Clarke.

"Had a couple of good looks at eagle on the par-fives, didn't make them. All in all, six-under-par is a pretty decent start."

Clarke started superbly, teeing off at the 10th and birdieing his opening two holes, and he backed that up before the turn by stringing together three consecutive birdies at 16, 17 and 18.

Another birdie followed at the second after he turned onto his back nine, and he then picked up another one at the seventh to move to seven-under, however he would slip one shot closer to the chasing pack when he bogeyed the par-four eighth.

Ames and Kelly are his nearest challengers, while this year's US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is among a group of players two shots back at four-under.

On the European Tour, Cormac Sharvin and Tom McKibbin both opened with two-under 69s at the Canary Islands Championship in Tenerife to sit seven shots off the early lead.

Sharvin had four birdies and a double-bogey, while McKibbin carded three birdies and an eagle to go with one bogey and a double-bogey to trail overnight leader Francesco Laporta of Italy.

Jonathan Caldwell is one shot behind his fellow Ulstermen after a one-under 70 which, as it stands, is one shot off the cut mark.

Laporta, who was in with a chance of a 59 but instead had to settle for a nine-under 62, leads by one from Spain's Scott Fernandez at Golf Costa Adeje.

Meanwhile, Michael Hoey started very strongly at the Challenge Tour's Dimension Data Pro-Am at the Fancourt Estate in George, South Africa.

The Ballyclare man fired a bogey-free nine-under 63, which included seven birdies and an eagle, to lie solo second, trailing England's Ryan Evans by one shot after the opening round.