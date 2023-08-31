Cold putter leaves Leona Maguire six back after opening 71 in Women’s Irish Open

Leona Maguire of Ireland on the 12th hole during day one of the KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship at Dromoland Castle in Clare

Leona Maguire produced a back nine spurt and a key par save at the last to keep the leaders in her sights with a one-under 71 in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

The Co Cavan star got off to a slow start in soft and damp conditions in Co Clare, turning in one-over after a three-putt bogey at the 17th.

She had little luck on the greens, all but birdied the fourth, fifth and sixth and followed another three-putt bogey from just off the eighth green with a par save from seven feet at her final hole.

It all added up to a one-under 71 that left her tied 22nd in the clubhouse, six shots behind Indian left-hander Diksha Dagar, who carded a bogey-free, seven-under 65 to lead by a shot from American Gurleen Kaur and France’s Emma Grechi.

“I hit a lot of nice shots,” Maguire said. “I left a lot of chances out there, especially on the back nine – or the front nine. Stayed patient. Nice to pick up three in a row - four, five, six. We’ll go again tomorrow.”

The world No 17 was playing alongside Ennis amateur Aine Donegan, who shot a 74, and defending champion Klara Davidson Spilkova, who was brilliant on the greens as she opened with a four-under 68 to share fifth place.

“I drove the ball really nice, gave myself some nice chances,” Maguire said. “I just didn’t hole any putts today. I felt like I hit nice putts; just didn’t read them quite right. Hopefully, I can drop in a few more tomorrow.”

Donegan missed several key momentum putts early in her round and paid for hitting just a handful of fairways as she shot 74 to match her Irish team-mate, Sara Byrne from Douglas, who covered her closing nine in one-under.

Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter was the leading Irish amateur among the morning starters as she came back from five over through 10 holes to card a one-over 73.

The Arizona State University star (19) covered the front nine in three over, then drove into the water at the 10th and racked up a double-bogey six.

But she birdied the 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th and followed a bogey at the 17th with a birdie four at the last.

“Early morning, it is tough to get into it; it was so wet, and I didn’t hit enough fairways,” Coulter said. “But I definitely think it opens up on the back nine, and I think I needed the double on 10 to reset me, and then on 11, I got on to a bit of a run and it is nice.

“I freed up a bit. I find it hard to reset after the bogeys, but after the double, I reset and freed up a bit. I was a bit more aggressive.”

She added: “In my own head, I was like, there is nothing more I can do about this, I have nothing to lose, and that is what I said to myself on the 11th tee. Nothing to lose. I was happy with that.”