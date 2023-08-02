Colm Campbell earns Ireland call-up for Home Internationals after South of Ireland success

Warrenpoint’s Colm Campbell will represent Ireland at the Home Internationals after earning a spot in the Men’s squad following his win at the South of Ireland Amateur last week.

The Ulsterman produced a sublime comeback in Sunday’s Final against Peter O’Keeffe, battling through the horrific elements at Lahinch to erase a 2-down deficit with three holes to play to win on the 18th hole.

And Campbell’s reward is a place on the Irish squad for next week’s Home Internationals in Machynys in Wales, with the action getting under way on August 9 as Ireland will face England, Scotland and hosts Wales over the course of the three days in match play competitions.

The two-time former Irish Amateur Open champion would have been joined in the squad by another Northern Irishman in the form of Malone’s Matt McClean, only he is competing in the US Amateur Championship which begins on August 14 and is unavailable.

There will be two Ulster representatives in the Women’s team, with Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter earning her place via the World Amateur Golf Rankings, while Clandeboye’s Jessica Ross has also been selected.

It has been an impressive year for Coulter, who is ranked 92nd in the world and has racked up five top-five finishes in her last six individual events, as well as representing GB & Ireland in the Vagliano Trophy.

Those results include three runner-up finishes at the Pac-12 Championship with Arizona State, the Irish Women’s Open and the Irish Women’s Close, while she was also leading qualifier at The Women’s Amateur.

Ross, meanwhile, has burst back onto the scene following a few years away from competitive action, winning the Ulster Women’s Stroke Play and picking up a runner-up finish at the European Mid-Amateur.

This is Ross’ second call-up of the season having also represented Ireland at the European Ladies’ Team Championship in Finland, while she has also recorded top-10 finishes at the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open and Welsh Women’s Open.

Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty, the World No.65, and Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy, who is ranked 85th, headline the Men’s team, who are also able to call upon Bridgestone Order of Merit leader David Shiel of Enniscrone and will be coached by Cairndhu’s John McKinstry.

Laytown & Bettystown’s Alex Maguire, who teed it up at The Open two weeks ago, will also feature, as will Carton House’s Marc Boucher, Enniscorthy’s Paul Conroy, Castle’s Robert Moran and Galway’s Liam Nolan.

On the Women’s side, Elm Park's Anna Foster is also called up due to her WAGR ranking, while Irish Close champion Sara Byrne (Douglas) is also one of the big names included.

The Hermitage’s Kate Lanigan and Kanturk’s Mairead Martin round out the team, which is captained by City of Derry’s Naoimh Quigg and managed by Royal Portrush’s Helen Jones.

Men’s team: Marc Boucher (Carton House), Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Paul Conroy (Enniscorthy), Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin), Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown), Robert Moran (Castle), Liam Nolan (Galway), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), David Shiel (Enniscrone)

Women’s team: Sara Byrne (Douglas), Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle), Emma Fleming (Elm Park), Anna Foster (Elm Park), Kate Lanigan (Hermitage), Mairead Martin (Kanturk), Jessica Ross (Clandeboye)