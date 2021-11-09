Cormac Sharvin out of AVIV Dubai Championship after testing positive for Covid-19

Cormac Sharvin has withdrawn from this week’s AVIV Dubai Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, ending his hopes of retaining full European Tour status for next season.

After a disappointing season, the Ardglass man is currently ranked 168th in the Race to Dubai, with only the top-122 retaining full playing rights for 2022.

That meant he would have needed a big week – likely a win – in Dubai in order to retain his card for next season, however now he will not get that chance.

Under the Tour’s new Safety Net policy, brought in this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sharvin will at least retain partial status on Tour, therefore earning him several starts next year.

The Safety Net was brought in to protect players who could not travel to every event due to Covid-19 restrictions, offering them limited European Tour status if they did not finish inside the top-122.

While it is not ideal for Sharvin next year, and means he will likely split his time on the European Tour and Challenge Tour, he will hope for a bounceback campaign that gets him back onto the top-tier full-time.

His best finish this season was tied-21st at his first event of the year, the Saudi International, and he would go on to miss 15 cuts in his 25 starts in a disappointing season.

Meanwhile, it is crunch time for Jonathan Caldwell, who needs a big finish in Dubai to extend his season by one more week by getting into the top-50 in the Race to Dubai and earning himself a place in the DP World Tour Championship.

The Clandeboye man is currently 98th in the order of merit and likely needs a finish in the top-five, or potentially even higher, if he is to earn himself a tee time in the season-ending tournament, where Rory McIlroy is already down to play.