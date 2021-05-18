Darren Clarke and MPs back Portrush golf hotel plans

Plans for a luxury hotel and spa overlooking Royal Portrush Golf Club and backed by former Open winner Darren Clarke look set to receive the green light next week.

A planning application for a proposed golf lodge/hotel, associated spa facility, car parking, landscaping, access, and ancillary development at 109 Dunluce Road, Portrush, has been recommended for approval by Causeway Coast & Glens Council’s planning officers.

In 2018, developers pulled the planning application for a £30m hotel following “community feedback”.

The new proposal has been described as “a small luxury golf lodge/hotel” which will consist of a three-storey main lodge building comprising of reception, dining and bar areas, golf bag store and seven guest accommodation suites.

It includes two-storey courtyard guest accommodation suites located to the rear of the main lodge, which has 20 suites.

Four letters of support for the application were received from the Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association Bushmills Trust, two DUP MPs — Ian Paisley and Gregory Campbell — and golfer Darren Clarke.

The Dungannon-born winner of the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St George’s said:

“There is a great need for five-star accommodation in the area to satisfy the requirements of the high-end US golfers, who at present often return to Belfast rather than staying in the north Coast .”

Five letters of objection and a petition were also received.