Darren Clarke doubles up to clinch Open crown

Clarke battles elements at Gleneagles to add Senior title to his Claret Jug in 2011

Darren Clarke admits he has fulfilled another of his golfing dreams after joining an illustrious and small group of players who have won both variations of the Claret Jug after triumphing at the Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles.

The Dungannon man, who won The Open at Royal St George’s in 2011, claimed a one-shot win over Padraig Harrington on the Kings Course to join Gary Player, Sir Bob Charles and Tom Watson as the only four players to win both the Open and Senior Open titles.

Clarke rounded things off with a monster two-putt for birdie on the par-five 18th to claim the victory at 10-under-par and admitted he is thrilled to join a group of golfing legends.

“To win the tournament I always wanted to win, The Open Championship, and then to win this one as a senior, this is the one I wanted to win more than anything,” he grinned.

“I feel very fortunate to have been able to have done it. Fulfilling your dreams is a very lucky thing, and I’ve been able to do it a few times in my career.

“It’s pretty awesome. Not that many people have done it before.

“And last week, I was very fortunate to spend a little bit of time with my old coach, Pete Cowen, as well on the range at St Andrews.

“Last week didn’t quite go so well. He was trying to get me to do a couple of things and didn’t quite work in. You know, he helped me win the main Open, as well as Ewan (Murray, his coach), and he’s helped me win this one, too.

“He just got me with a more simple swing thought and I was able to get out of my own way and I was able to do it.

“To join that illustrious company is very special.”

Harrington had birdied four of his last five in a three-under 67 to set the target at nine-under-par, the US Senior Open champion aiming to win back-to-back senior Majors, and it looked like that might be enough for at least a play-off as the contenders struggled on the saturated course.

But Clarke, who had briefly lost his overnight lead when he bogeyed the 10th after nine straight pars on his front nine, battled back superbly with a birdie at the par-four 12th and then two-putted from off the green at the final hole to seal the victory with a fist pump.

“I kept giving myself chances but the putter was a little bit cold all week as you probably saw. I didn’t really hole anything of note this week but whenever I had to do it on 18 there, whenever I had to get one up close there, I managed to do it,” he added.