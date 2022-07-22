Darren Clarke feeling ‘in control’ as he opens up Senior Open lead at Gleneagles

Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke admits he feels in a good place after opening up a second round lead at The Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles.

The Dungannon man is looking to add the Senior title to The Open crown he won at Royal St George’s in 2011, and a three-under 67 has him clear at the top of the leaderboard at eight-under-par.

An average front nine saw Clarke record two bogeys and a birdie, but a superb back nine saw him shoot four birdies on his way back to the clubhouse to hold a three-shot lead over the rest of the players to have already finished their rounds.

The 53-year-old came close at last season’s Senior Open, finishing third at Sunningdale, but this year he feels like his form is trending in the right direction.

“Around the front nine today, I was so-so. I slipped. My right foot slipped a couple of times. But apart from that, I played really nicely,” said Clarke.

"I'm trying to hit a lot of fairways and give myself decent looks. All the way around the back nine, I kept hitting nice shots. And could have been a few better. But, you know, it's the way it is.

"With the fairways being as good as they are, as tight as they are, you can really nip one. So it gives you opportunity. If you keep it in the fairway around here, you can score.

"But if you start missing the fairways, it's going to be a struggle because you're playing for fliers and the ball is releasing as much, you never know how far or short of the green or whatever.

"But the fact is so far I've done a decent job to get them on the fairways.”

The South African duo of David Frost and Ernie Els are the next best players in the clubhouse, rounds of 68 and 69 respectively taking them to five-under-par, three behind Clarke.

America’s Scott Parel and England’s Paul Broadhurst are Clarke’s nearest challengers at six-under-par, with both still on the course. Parel is two-under thru nine holes of his second round, with Broadhurst one-under thru seven.

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington is one-under thru six holes of his second round which has him at five-under-par for the tournament, with Paul McGinley just inside the cut line at two-over after a second consecutive 71.

Sean Fitzgerald is set to miss the cut, however, after a second round 75 dropped him to 11-over-par for the week.