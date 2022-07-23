Darren Clarke feels in the groove as he takes two-shot lead at halfway stage of Senior Open at Gleneagles

Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke admits he feels in a good place after opening up a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of The Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles.

The Dungannon man is looking to add the Senior title to The Open crown he won at Royal St George’s in 2011, and a three-under 67 in his second round has him a couple of strokes clear at the top of the leaderboard at eight under par.

An average front nine saw Clarke record two bogeys and a birdie at the Kings Course in Auchterarder, but a superb back nine resulted in four birdies on his way back to the clubhouse.

The 53-year-old came close at last season’s Senior Open, finishing third at Sunningdale, but this year he feels like his form is trending in the right direction.

“Around the front nine today, I was so-so. I slipped. My right foot slipped a couple of times. But apart from that, I played really nicely,” said Clarke.

“I’m trying to hit a lot of fairways and give myself decent looks. All the way around the back nine, I kept hitting nice shots and it could have been a few better, but it’s the way it is.

“With the fairways being as good as they are, as tight as they are, you can really nip one. So it gives you opportunity. If you keep it on the fairway around here, you can score.

“But if you start missing the fairways, it’s going to be a struggle because you’re playing for fliers and the ball is releasing as much, you never know how far or short of the green or whatever.

“But the fact is so far I’ve done a decent job to get them on the fairways.”

At one point England’s Paul Broadhurst closed within one shot of Clarke before he dropped back to five under par, and it is America’s Scott Parel who is the former European Ryder Cup captain’s closest challenger instead at six under par after a 68.

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, the US Senior Open champion, fired a 69 to join Broadhurst in a large group at five under par.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Meadow will head into the weekend at the Amundi Evian Championship a remarkable 12 shots off leader Brooke Henderson.

The Jordanstown woman shot a two-under 69 at Evian Golf Resort in France to reach two under par for the week, good for a share of 42nd, but she has plenty of ground to make up to the Canadian, who takes a three-shot lead into the weekend.

Henderson fired eight birdies and one bogey in her second consecutive 64 to lead the way at 14 under par, three strokes ahead of the USA’s Nelly Korda.

Leona Maguire is one shot behind Meadow after a second round 71 kept her at one under.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin both missed the cut at the Cazoo Classic in Southport, both players finishing at one over and just one shot off the cut on the DP World Tour.

On the Challenge Tour, Tom McKibbin shot a one-over 73 in his second round at the Big Green Egg German Challenge to reach four under par and trail Mateusz Gradecki, Manuel Elvira and Alejandro del Rey by six shots heading into the weekend, with Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy also making the cut at two under par after a 70.

And at the GLAL.UK Worcestershire Masters on the PGA EuroPro Tour, Whitehead’s John-Ross Galbraith ended the tournament 10th at three under, four shots off eventual winner Brandon Robinson Thompson.