Darren Clarke secures maiden PGA Tour Champions victory worth $300k but visa complication means celebrations moved from USA to the Bahamas

Darren Clarke has won his first professional tournament since his 2011 victory at the Open Championship.

A visa complication means that Darren Clarke will have to make do with celebrating his maiden PGA Tour Champions victory - worth $300,000 - in the Bahamas.

Watched on by nervous wife Alison, the 2011 Open Champion finally picked up his first success since that famous week at Royal St George's as he edged out Bernhard Langer and Jim Furyk to win the TimberTech Championship by a single shot.

Clarke had shared a one-shot lead over Furyk with Robert Karlsson going into Sunday's final round thanks to a stunning 10-under-par 62 on Saturday.

He had to recover from a double-bogey on the ninth to get over the line for his 23rd professional victory with a final round 68, aided by Langer's two drop shots across his final four holes.

However, Clarke will not be able to challenge for a second win on the trot when the Champions Tour - the former Seniors Tour - rolls into Phoenix for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week.

"My VISA's expired and as a non-US citizen, you can only go to the embassy outside of the US to get it renewed, but they're all shut due to COVID," he explained, insisting that he will return to the PGA Tour Champions when he is eligible. "It's nobody's fault. Then my ESTA is for 90 days only and that runs out on Wednesday. Consequently, I've got to leave the country."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Clarke will now return to his home in the Bahamas, where he says he plans to have rather more muted celebrations than he enjoyed after his Open Championship success.

"I'm going to have to sit at the beach bar called Flippers down in Abaco Club, drink some sea breezes and watch the boys on the big screen up there," he laughed. "When everybody makes a birdie, I'll go cheer and have another sea breeze.

"The last time I won I had a sore head for a week. This may not last for a week, but it will last for a little bit."

It will be a hard-earned break for the 52-year-old, who had a total of five top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour Champions before finally getting that long-awaited win this week.

"It's pretty amazing because I've been close here a few times on the Champions Tour of late and haven't quite got it done on Sundays, which is particularly disappointing," he admitted. "You put so much work into trying to get it done and you don't do it, so to go out and play nicely today, make a mistake on the ninth but then rally back and birdie the next two was really good.

"If you want to win (on the PGA Tour Champions), it's not what everybody thinks it is. It's not six and a half thousand yard golf courses, flags in the middle of the green, greens running at 10 (on the stimpmeter). It's far from that. It's a proper hard, stern test. If you're going to win, you're going to have to play very well and thankfully I was able to do that this week."

The win came on Clarke's first week with his new TaylorMade P7MC irons in the bag, which was, even more significantly, being carried by a recently-appointed caddie.

It was just the third week that he was working alongside Sandy Armour - brother of Champions Tour player Tommy Armour.

"He's been a huge benefit to me," enthused Clarke. "He's a great player himself, so he can see some of the flaws in my swing, of which there are many. So he's helping me address some of those and helping me with my putting.

"He's getting to know me and that's pretty difficult to do with my tantrums. At 52, sometimes I act as if I'm 12 or 13. I'm very fortunate to have somebody as good as him.

"If we win once every three weeks, that would be a huge result."

In the end, it took a two-putt birdie at the par five 18th to get the win, set up by a clinical six iron from 193 yards

"I wouldn't have been working so hard and grinding so hard and putting all the hours in if I didn't think I could still compete and still win," he concluded.

It's taken a little longer than he would have like but 11 years on from Royal St George's, Darren Clarke is a winner once again.

On the European Tour, Cormac Sharvin (Ardglass) recorded his best result since August after finishing in a tie for 28th at the Cyprus Open in Paphos.

The 28-year-old carded six birdies and dropped just one shot in an excellent final round of 66 to finish the week at 10 under, his best result since the English Championship two months ago.