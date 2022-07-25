Darren Clarke thrilled to join an elite band of golfers to lift two Claret Jugs after Senior Open success at Gleneagles

An illustrious and very short list of players who have won both The Open Championship and the Senior Open Championship, one that Clarke joined yesterday when he claimed a one-shot victory over Padraig Harrington at Gleneagles in the latter.

With a one-under 69 in a final round, including staying switched on during a lengthy rain delay in the middle of his back nine, the 53-year-old held on to finish at 10-under-par, capped with a monster two-putt for birdie on the final hole to edge out Harrington and join those legends of the game as only the fourth player to hold two variations of the Claret Jug.

“It’s pretty awesome. Not that many people have done it before,” smiled Clarke.

“Last week, I was very fortunate to spend a little bit of time with my old coach, Pete Cowen, as well on the range at St Andrews. Last week didn’t quite go so well. He was trying to get me to do a couple of things and didn’t quite work in.

“You know, he helped me win the main Open, as well as Ewan (Murray), and he’s helped me win this one, too. He just got me with a more simple swing thought and I was able to get out of my own way and I was able to do it.

“To join that illustrious company is very special.”

It was a grind for Clarke at the Kings Course on Sunday as he battled through the elements that rolled in, which included a two-hour rain delay as a deluge fell in Auchterarder as Clarke was walking down the 14th.

Harrington had birdied four of his last five in a three-under 67 to set the target at nine-under-par, the US Senior Open champion aiming to win back-to-back senior Majors, and it looked like that might be enough for at least a play-off as the contenders struggled on the saturated course.

But Clarke, who had briefly lost his overnight lead when he bogeyed the 10th after nine straight pars on his front nine, battled back superbly with a birdie at the par-four 12th and then two-putted for birdie from off the green at the par-five final hole to seal the victory with a fist pump.

“It was tough out there. Tough conditions, but same for everybody starting off,” he explained.

“I was trying to grind out some pars. I was cruising and made a terrible swing second shot on 10 and made bogey there, felt like a double, and had my sort of back to the wall.

“Same all week. Didn’t really make anything, did I? But I kept giving myself opportunities. My speed was just that little bit off all week but managed to do the right thing there at 18.”

Celebrating the achievement, Ashley Moore, captain of Royal Portrush where Clarke is a member, said: “It’s a brilliant achievement and to lead from start to finish to become just the fourth player to do the double is a source of great pride for the club.”

Meanwhile, Stephanie Meadow received a small Race to CME Globe boost as she will move up one place to 63rd in the Order of Merit after finishing 40th at the Amundi Evian Championship.

The Jordanstown woman finished with a three-under 68 in Evian-les-Bains to end her tournament at five-under-par, where Canada’s Brooke Henderson held on during a roller coaster final day to win her second Major.

On a day that featured four-putts, spectators picking up players’ golf balls and 13 lead changes, Henderson holed out from eight-feet for birdie on her final hole for a level-par 71 to finish 17-under, one shot clear of America’s Sophia Schubert.

Cavan’s Leona Maguire rounded out a quiet week with a 71 of her own in France to finish tied-65th at two-over-par.

Elsewhere, Tom McKibbin finished strongly at the Big Green Egg German Challenge with a four-under 68 in his final round to share 14th place at eight-under-par, with Spain’s Alejandro del Rey beating Poland’s Mateusz Gradecki in a play-off to lift the title after both finished 17-under.

Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy had a tough final round, a one-over 73 dropping him back into a tie for 39th at four-under.