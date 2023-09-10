Dermot McElroy just misses out on maiden Challenge Tour title after agonisingly losing out in Play-Off

Ballymena man fired final round 62 to force extra holes in Spain

Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy came within inches of a first Challenge Tour title at the Challenge de España but would ultimately fall just short as French amateur Martin Couvra triumphed on the third Play-Off hole.

The 30-year-old produced a stunning final round at Club de Golf Playa Serena in Almería as eight birdies in a bogey-free 62 saw him jump 28 places on the leaderboard and claim the clubhouse lead and eventually a place in the Play-Off.

McElroy had started the day at four-under, seven shots behind leader Benjamin Hebert, but he birdied his first three holes and rode that momentum with five more to soar to the top of the leaderboard at 12-under.

Hebert would only manage a level-par 70 to miss out on the Play-Off by one, with Couvra birdieing his final hole for a 65 that saw him tie McElroy and former European Tour winner Andrea Pavan, who closed his tournament with a 68 to also reach 12-under.

So it was back up the par-four 18th for the Play-Off and after the trio halved the first hole in pars, Pavan would be the first to fall as the Italian bogeyed the final hole on their second go round to leave it a straight shoot-out between McElroy and Couvra.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be for the Ballymena man. McElroy would miss a short putt for par to force a fourth extra hole, handing the French amateur his first Challenge Tour title at the age of just 20.

Despite missing out on a first win of his own, McElroy has all but wrapped up his Challenge Tour card for next season, with his second-placed finish moving him up to 56th in the Road to Mallorca standings.

The 30-year-old, who playing in his first full season on the Challenge Tour having finished in the top-five of the EuroPro Tour’s Order of Merit last season, will hope to ride this momentum into the final third of the campaign and try to reach the top-20 of the Road to Mallorca that will earn him promotion onto the DP World Tour next year.