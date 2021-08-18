Dermot McElroy out to earn spot on the Challenge Tour

Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy hopes returning to home comforts at this week’s NI Masters at Clandeboye will boost his chances of locking down a Challenge Tour card for next season.

McElroy won his first professional event at last week’s Cubefunder Championship, which rocketed him up 18 places in the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Order of Merit to fourth, with the top five at the end of the season securing rights on the European second tier next year.

With only five events — including the NI Masters, which begins today and ends on Friday — still to go, the 28-year-old knows a strong finish to his season would be enough to earn him Challenge Tour playing rights for next year, while one more win would virtually guarantee it.

And McElroy is hoping that he can carry the form that saw him record a sensational come-from-behind win in Luton last week into Clandeboye today and really solidify his place in the top five of the Order of Merit.

“I knew I had no Challenge Tour invites (this year), so I pursued a full schedule on the EuroPro Tour in order to try and finish top-five and progress onto the Challenge Tour,” explained the World No.516, who is one of the favourites to win the event.

“Any other events I play in, it’s great to play in, but my main goal is to finish top-five and be as consistent as I can, because in order to progress from this Tour you have to win to have a chance.

“It’s not over yet, there are still a few events yet, but I still have to keep the performance up because the guys behind me are going to keep pushing. So I have to play well and continue this form.

“Clandeboye suits my game. It’s all about positioning off the tee, hitting fairways and giving yourself the best chances. I like Clandeboye as a golf course, it’s a good test of golf.”

Despite having graduated from the EuroPro Tour and become a European Tour winner since, Clandeboye’s own Jonathan Caldwell will be playing the role of tournament host at the NI Masters, and McElroy believes without his influence the EuroPro Tour wouldn’t have returned to our shores this week for the first time since 2012.

“It’s brilliant. We have to thank Jonny Caldwell for all of this, he said when he was on the EuroPro Tour that he’d love Clandeboye to host an event and that got the ball rolling,” added the former West of Ireland champion, who tees off at 7.32am this morning.

“My whole family will come up and watch me, you don’t have to travel, it’s brilliant. I see how the English have it every week where they just have to drive to events, which is much easier!

“I know the members at Clandeboye really support the event and the fans will come out in their numbers, and it looks like the weather’s going to be pretty good too, so I can’t wait. It should be a fantastic week.”

• Michael Hoey opened with a four-over 75 in the first round of the Sydbank Esbjerg Challenge in Denmark, where Italy’s Matteo Manassero leads by one at five under.

Portstewart’s Mark Windebank and Belvoir Park’s Bernard Lavery are the leading Ulstermen at the Connacht Senior Open on two over, with Woodstock’s Tony Cleary leading at two under, while Clandeboye’s Molly O’Hara was the leading stroke play qualifier at the Ulster Girls’ Open at Bangor, with the top eight making it through to today’s match play where they will contest the Fred Daly Trophy.