Disappointing finish spoils promising first round for McDowell as weather disrupts play at the Masters

Graeme McDowell chips in on the 16th at Augusta National during the opening round of The Masters in Georgia, USA (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Graeme McDowell’s first round charge at The Masters suffered a brutal end after the Rathmore man double-bogeyed his final hole of the day to sign for a level-par 72 at Augusta National.

The World No.66, making his first appearance at the tournament since 2016, had bounced back superbly from two early bogeys and was on track for a solid round on a rain-soaked first day of the final Major of the year until the cruel finish.

After waiting out a three-hour delay following torrential morning rain at Augusta, McDowell had bogeyed his opening hole, the 10th, and then dropped a further stroke at the par-five 13th.

But G-Mac turned it around with an unlikely birdie via a chip-in at the par-three 16th, and then, after the turn, back-to-back birdies followed at the 2nd and 3rd to get him back into red figures, with another birdie coming on the par-five 8th.

However, Augusta does not afford you rest and just when it seemed McDowell had a good round in the bag, it struck back. After chipping out sideways having been driven behind a tree on the 9th, the 41-year-old missed a six-footer for bogey, finishing his day where he started with a 72.

Open champion Shane Lowry similarly had a rough opening round, unable to find a single birdie and dropping two shots in recording a two-over 74.

Rory McIlroy, chasing the career grand slam, was unable to finish his first round due to the early delay, which pushed all tee times back three hours, and he will have to complete his remaining holes this morning.

With only half the field able to complete their rounds, the early lead belongs to England’s Paul Casey who went the lowest on a morning of good scoring at Augusta with a seven-under 65 in his opening round to lead by two from Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele, with five players in a tie for fourth at four-under-par.

One of them is defending champion Tiger Woods who looked composed, in control and with no hints of any injury issues in shooting an impressive 68.

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, hit the headlines for the wrong reasons after an ugly double-bogey at the par-five 13th saw him finish at two-under-par for his opening round.

After driving into the pine needles through the fairway, the US Open champion then flew the green into the bushes over the back with his approach, taking a drop and then hacking it out before finally holing for a seven.

Elsewhere, ’87 Masters champion Larry Mize rolled back the years with a two-under 70 in his opening round.

On the Challenge Tour, Michael Hoey is five shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the Andalucia Challenge de Cadiz, with Ireland’s Niall Kearney sharing a one-shot lead alongside Spain’s Jacobo Pastor.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland amateur Olivia Mehaffey will compete at next month’s US Women’s Open in Houston, Texas after receiving an invite from the USGA.