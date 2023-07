England’s Nathan Kimsey falls to Vincent Norrman in playoff in PGA debut

Vincent Norrman holds a trophy after winning the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club (Ryan C Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

England’s Nathan Kimsey has fallen just short of a maiden PGA Tour title after losing in a playoff to Vincent Norrman at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

Kimsey, the 30-year-old European tour player, made his PGA Tour debut in this co-sanctioned event.

He was faultless on the last day of the tournament up until the playoff hole, hitting six birdies and an eagle to put pressure on Norrman, who bogeyed the last.

He shot 62 and finished on 22 under par to force the playoff with Norrman, from Sweden, at Keene Trace.

Unfortunately for Kimsey, he bogeyed the playoff hole, and Norrman parred to secure his first PGA Tour title.

After the day’s play, Kimsey said he was pleased with his performance overall.

He said: “I feel like I barely missed a shot all day.

“Holed a few nice putts and just kind of did a really good job of executing kind of the whole back nine and keep pushing really.

“Yeah, like I can’t complain with anything I did today.”

Kimsey would have been the first player to win on his PGA Tour debut since 1988.

French golfer Adrien Saddier and American Trevor Cone finished tied in third place on 21 under par.

England’s Daniel Brown finished a further three shots back.