Explained: The changes made by Galgorm Castle to increase the challenge for this year’s World Invitational

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational is under way at Galgorm Castle and Massereene as some of the world’s top players go for glory at the tri-sanctioned event in Co Antrim.

As the images of the event are streamed across the world on Sky Sports, fans may notice some changes to Galgorm from last year, some of which are very noticeable and some which are a little more subtle.

We sat down with Galgorm Castle’s director of golf Ross Oliver to discuss where they’ve altered the course and why.

(All yardages are taken from the back tees)

Par 3: Par-4 (men) / Par-5 (women), 466 yards

A new fairway bunker has been placed to the left of the fairway around 260 yards off the back tees, which will prevent players from cutting the corner unless they can carry the trap. Previously, there was no bunker there.

Ross Oliver: "It was to tighten up the tee shot. It was very easy to hit it over the left corner of the hole without really having to shape your shot and be rewarded with a short shot into the green. Now it gives the players something more to think about, whether they want to lay back between the left and right bunkers, which gives them a longer shot in, or whether they want to take it on. Just wanted to make it a tougher tee shot. It is a tough par-four for the guys.”

The third green at Galgorm Castle Golf Club (Kevin Markham)

4th: Par-4, 348 yards

A brand new tee has been created to the left of the third green, which gives players a more visually intimidating tee shot over the lake rather than beside it. It will more than likely remove any possibility of trying to drive the green.

RO: "It adds a little bit of length, but it wasn’t added for the length, it was more for the angle and make the tee shot more of a carry over the water rather than hitting alongside the water. It was always a lay-up shot there anyway unless we used a forward tee, which we didn’t use very often. It’s something just different.”

8th: Par-4, 441 yards

A hole that has undergone massive change in the past, a new bunker and mound complex has been created to the right of the green which was previously unguarded. A deep greenside bunker to the left of the putting surface has also been reshaped to change the visual of the approach.

RO: "That’s been a big change. The area to the right of the green was a weak area, it was always an easy bail-out with an easy up-and-down if you missed the green, so it was to add something challenge-wise. But even aesthetically it really improves the hole and the approach shot. Really nice change.”

9th: Par-4 (men) / Par-5 (women), 508 yards

A major renovation project has seen the lake to the left of the fairway extended towards the green by 100 yards and brought inwards, while the front portion of the lake has been raised, as has the water level to make it more visible off the tee.

RO: "Probably the biggest change of our three-year course development plan. The lake didn’t really come into play for the pros and it was quite an easy bail-out left, but with the lake being extended up the fairway that’s not really the case anymore. Really good change, especially for the men playing as a par-four, that’s a really strong hole. For the women, it’s still a good eagle opportunity for them but the water adds more of a test.”

The ninth green at Galgorm Castle Golf Club (Kevin Markham)

10th: Par-5, 607 yards

A new tee has been created, backing onto the mound to the left of the 18th green, which has increased the length of the hole so it is now the longest on the course. Visually, it also takes away the eye-line of the water down the right-hand side.

RO: "This has taken it up a tier. Stretching over 600 yards now, so only the longest of long hitters will entertain the idea of it being a two-shotter. Just improves it as a hole. We still have the forward tee, so it’s still there as an option if the wind is into, but it just makes players think a bit more strategically if they have to lay up – and if they do, then they have to decide if they lay up before the water about 120 yards before the green or go over it. A lot of thinking to be done."

15th: Par-4, 472 yards

A brand new tee box has been created directly to the left of the 14th green, which not only increases the length of the hole significantly but also changes the angle so that players are teeing off directly towards the lake to the right of the fairway and have the visual of teeing off over the River Braid twice, instead of just once.

RO: "It means you’re now teeing off over the oxbow of the River Braid and you now have a much bigger look at the lake right of the fairway. It’s increased the hole by about 90 yards and also changes the angle of the hole, it almost turns it into a slight dogleg from right to left. 15 was always quite a weak hole, a big birdie opportunity, so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays this week.”

16th: Par-4, 435 yards

Two new bunkers have been added down the left-hand side of the fairway at around 240 and 270 yards off the back tees respectively, making it a tougher tee shot but a much more visually pleasing one.

Before that, there were no bunkers down the left-hand side until you got to the green, making it a fairly open tee shot.

RO: "Again, it was always an area of a soft bail-out – even if you missed the fairway, you’d just be in the rough and still have a shot at the green. It was something challenge-wise, what are they going to do off the tee, will they lay back short of the first bunker or try to take on the second bunker, which is a bit deeper and more penal. Makes the thought process that bit trickier. And it improves the aesthetic of the hole as well, it looks fantastic. 16 is one of the few holes we have that goes slightly uphill. It really looks well.”

17th: Par-4, 453 yards

A new fairway bunker has been added down the right-hand side around 290 yards from the back tees, situated perfectly to catch any tee shots that kick off the naturally left-to-right sloping fairway.

Before, there were no bunkers to worry the players until they reached the green.

RO: "This is a lovely par-four, but the fairway slopes from left to right so balls naturally end up right of the fairway if they miss. Now the bunker’s there, it’s something to think about. If you take it on, you’re rewarded with a flatter lie if you hit the fairway, but if you lay up short and miss then you’ll be on a slope. If you’re a right-hander on that kind of a slope, it means you’ll have a tendency to push your shot right and we’ve brought in the right-hand greenside bunker and wrapped it in a bit.”