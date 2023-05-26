Five birdies highlight solid first round for Tom McKibbin at KLM Open

Holywood’s Tom McKibbin opened his KLM Open bid with a solid one-under 71 at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

The 20-year-old fired five birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey on day one to lie in a share of 44th and eight shots off early leader Jorge Campillo, who stormed three shots clear of the field after a stunning round.

The Spaniard carded 10 birdies and one bogey in a phenomenal nine-under 63 to lie three shots ahead of the chasing pack, with Andy Sullivan, Joël Stalter and Pablo Larrazábal all in a share of second at six-under-par.

Meanwhile, it was a tougher day on the Challenge Tour for Jonathan Caldwell, Dermot McElroy and Cormac Sharvin at the Copenhagen Challenge.

Ballymena’s McElroy was the best of the trio as six birdies, two bogeys and two double-bogeys led to a level-par 72 that has him tied for 32nd, but Caldwell carded a six-over 78 and Sharvin a nine-over 81 to leave them with a lot of work to do to make the cut.

In the amateur game, Matthew McClean began his bid for the Brabazon Trophy with a level-par 70 at Sunningdale to sit five shots off the early lead.

The Malone man signed for three birdies and three bogeys at the New Course to lie just inside the top-20, where Roganstown’s Sean Keeling leads by one after opening with a five-under 65.

Galgorm’s Joshua Hill began his week with a five-over 75.

And at the Irish Men’s Senior Amateur Open at the Hermitage, Castlerock’s David Mulholland is one shot off the lead heading into the final round.

The Northern Irishman fired a one-under 70 in his second round to move to one-over-par for the week, one back of Galway Bay’s Eddie McCormack, East Sussex National’s Steven Graham and Kinsale’s Shane Kenneally.