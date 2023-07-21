Four arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt second day of the Open

Four Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after disrupting the Open at Royal Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)

Four people were arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted the second day of the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

American golfer Billy Horschel intervened to help remove one who invaded the 17th to throw powdered orange paint on the green. A smoke flare was also let off.

The 36-year-old escorted a woman wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt away from the putting surface and towards a police officer.

Greenkeeping staff were deployed with leaf blowers to remove powdered paint thrown by protesters at the 17th hole (PA)

Horschel declined to speak after his round but Merseyside Police has been contacted for comment.

In a statement, the R&A said: “A protester was quickly apprehended on the 17th hole and is one of four people who have been arrested by police.

“Play was not disrupted and we would like to thank the marshals, players and other spectators for their vigilance and understanding as the protesters were removed.”