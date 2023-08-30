Fred Daly Trophy is ‘coming home’ to Royal Portrush, says captain Paul Rohdich

Royal Portrush team captain Paul Rohdich believes the Fred Daly trophy is “coming home” after the northern club claimed victory in the Underage Inter-Club Final.

The Portrush teens edged out Greystones 3-2 in the decider at Castletroy, with Luca Rogers’ 3&1 win over William O’Riordan in the decisive match clinching the trophy.

The Ulster champions defeated Lahinch in the Semi-Final, easing to a 4-1 win earlier in the day, to reach the Final where they would take on the Leinster champions.

Adam Buchanan would be beaten in the opening match by Dylan Holmes, 4&2, but wins for Stuart Nesbitt and Jensen Boyce, 5&4 and 4&3 respectively, put Portrush on the verge of the title.

Greystones man Toby Murphy earned a 5&4 to take it down to the deciding match, but it would be Rogers and Portrush who would prevail on the 17th green to spark the celebrations.

And manager Rohdich was thrilled to be taking the trophy back to the Dunluce Links, although he had to give some credit to Roganstown Golf Club for the part they played in their success.

“A lot of practise, the guys are dedicated, you don’t have to ask them to do anything, a lot of of hard work,” said Rohdich.

“I have to thank Roganstown, a couple of years ago we had them in a friendly and they actually had won the Fred Daly and Senior Cup. We wanted to see the standard and we asked them for a friendly up to Portrush.

“The nice thing is they brought the trophy. It was only in Portrush for a day and now it is going back to Fred Daly’s town for a little bit of fresh sea air for 2023.

“Our boys were brilliant, they were fantastic, their hard work has paid off. Practising, they have hit 1000s of balls, this is what we were aiming for.

“I was actually quoted two weeks ago that we were bringing the cup back to Portrush and it came through, they were absolutely fantastic.”