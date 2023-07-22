Frustrating day with the putter sees Rory McIlroy lose ground in Open bid at Hoylake

Rory McIlroy in action in the third round of The Open

Rory McIlroy has fallen out of contention heading into the final round of The Open Championship after a two-under 69 on Saturday at Royal Liverpool.

The World No.2 birdied three of his opening five holes to give himself an excellent chance at making a run towards overnight leader Brian Harman.

But he couldn’t maintain his momentum, his birdie at the fifth the last on his card as a poor day with the putter led to McIlroy finishing with a bogey at the 12th around 12 pars on his way back to the clubhouse for his 69.

That moved him up to three-under-par for the tournament, which currently has him just outside the top-10 heading into the final round, with Harman leading the way at 12-under.

More to follow...