Galgorm launch new scholarship programme for junior golfers to help with development

Galgorm have announced the creation of a new Golf Scholarship aimed at supporting several of their Under-14 junior golfers and helping them reach their full potential.

Eight players – four male and four female – in the club’s junior section will benefit from the scholarship which will support them as they look to take the next steps in the sport and maximise their potential to compete at an elite level.

On the boys’ side, Paul Fletcher (aged 13), Harris Fleming (12), Rory Brown (10) and Parker Bonnes (9) will benefit, while Amy Nicholl (14), Mollie Douglas (13), Ruby Chambers (13) and Amy Watt (11) are the girls supported.

The scholarship grants them complimentary membership at Galgorm, group coaching sessions led by the PGA professionals at the club, venue-branded clothing as well as expenses towards travel to junior events around Ireland.

The new scheme is possible due to the change in rules from the R&A which now allows greater support and sponsorship opportunities for amateur players.

“This is a first of its kind where a golf club in Northern Ireland will formally support some of our junior golfers, both financially and through dedicated coaching and mentoring programmes,” explained Gary Henry, managing director at Galgorm Castle Estates.

“We are fortunate to have a vibrant junior section at Galgorm and through the Junior Golf Scholarship, we have identified golfers of all ability, boys and girls, to take part in the scheme with the aim of improving and getting the most out of their games.”

Colin Johnston, managing director of Galgorm Collection, added: “We are delighted to be part of the Junior Golf Scholarship and have the ability to give something back by supporting the next generation of golfers here at Galgorm.

“It is great to see so many juniors taking up the game. For us at Galgorm, it’s important we make the game accessible to all but also provide support along the way. We look forward to seeing the scholarship programme evolve at Galgorm as we help the next generation of players.”

Galgorm has a history of producing talented amateur golfers, with Jordan Hill, Jordan Hood and Michael Reid all having varied degrees of success in amateur events around Ireland while, on the women’s side, Tara Laverty is an Ulster under-age representative having played for the Under-16 and Under-18 sides.

The club also support several players at the professional level as well, with Tom McKibbin and Stephanie Meadow both holding the role of touring professional.