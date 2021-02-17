'Golf should be played': Governing body pleads with Northern Ireland executive to open courses

Golf courses throughout Northern Ireland have been closed for the third time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body for golf across Ireland has appealed to the Stormont Executive to reopen courses as soon as possible.

Courses across Northern Ireland have been closed since the latest wave of Covid-19 restrictions were brought in on December 26.

It's the third time the sport has been shut down since the beginning of the pandemic.

Courses in Scotland has remained open this year despite other stringent restrictions although the Republic of Ireland, Wales and England have all shut their courses since the beginning of the year.

It has been claimed that English courses will be permitted to open from the end of March and Golf Ireland regional manager Kevin Stevens argues Northern Ireland's courses should be able to swing back into action as well.

"We're saying to the Executive that golf should be being played at the moment," he told the BBC.

"We're wanting to see it come back as soon as it's possible and allow people to get out and exercise. It'll help their mental health and there are a whole lot of other benefits to playing the sport."

The current closure of courses came despite a letter sent from the Professional Golfers' Association to First Minister Arlene Foster in December, asking the Executive to rethink its stance.

Chief Executive Robert Maxfield, writing on behalf of more than 150 PGA members across Northern Ireland, pointed to the "undeniable health and mental wellbeing benefits that golf offers to a significant proportion of the country" while also stating his belief that the sport has proven its capability to continue in a covid-safe manner.

"The average golf course covers a 60-hectare space, which on average would see only 96 people on it at any one time, which makes it the perfect setting for people of all ages and abilities to get their daily exercise in an extremely safe environment," he said.

Meanwhile, Golf Ireland chief Stevens also predicted that clubs across the country would be feeling the pinch due to the closure, with the loss of revenue, principally in green fees and bar takings.

"Even after the sports sustainability funding announcement, there will be significant financial difficulties for clubs," he said.

"I am talking about the rural clubs, the ones that are within the various local communities. They need our support at this time to survive."