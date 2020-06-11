Graeme McDowell cards under par round as PGA Tour returns with Charles Schwab Challenge

Graeme McDowell is one under after his opening round.

A good finish helped Graeme McDowell to a one under par round of 69 as the PGA Tour returned from its coronavirus crisis layoff.

The world number 49 birdied two of his final four holes to get into red numbers at the Charles Schwab Chalenge but still found himself six shots back of early leader Justin Rose.

McDowell, starting on the 10th, began with 10 straight pars before sandwiching a birdie at the third with drop shots at the second and fourth.

Rose began with three straight birdies and added four more on the back nine to complete a bogey-free 63.

Hot on his heels are Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer.

Open Champion Shane Lowry finished on one over par after carding two bogeys and a birdie in his round of 71.

Rory McIlroy teed off at 7.06pm BST.