Graeme McDowell dumped by sponsors after signing up with Saudi-financed LIV Golf Invitational Series

Graeme McDowell's decision to sign up with the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Invitational Series has cost him his sponsorship deal with the RBC.

The decision was inevitable after the 2010 US Open champion joined fellow RBC ambassador Dustin Johnson it taking the Saudi cash.

The Portrush man (42) will play the inaugural $25 million LIV Golf Invitational Series event at the Centurion Club near London next week.

"As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players," RBC said in a statement. "We wish them well in their future endeavours."

Next week's LIV Golf event clashes with the RBC Canadian Open at St George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

McDowell, who is playing the LIV backed Asian Tour's $2 million International Series England event at Slaley Hall in Northumberland this afternoon, has defended his decision to move to the new league headed by CEO Greg Norman.

"I've operated all over the world for 20 years and this is a compelling opportunity," said McDowell of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. "It's been designed to co-exist with the other tours in the world and let's just hope that it all works out well."

According to the Daily Telegraph, Johnson was paid around €117 million to change his mind and sign up for the Saudi-backed rebel golf league.

The PGA Tour yesterday reminded players who are set to play without conflicting event releases that they are subject to disciplinary action.

Rory McIlroy was understanding of the older players who've opted to take the Saudi cash.

"Look, I have some very close friends that are playing in this event in London, and I certainly wouldn't want to stand in their way." McIlroy said.

"You have some guys in a position where like they are literally not guaranteed a job next year. It's hard to stay in the Top-125 out here, especially when you're a guy in your 40s and maybe you don't hit the ball as far as you've used to.

"As we've seen, it's a young man's game nowadays. So someone that isn't guaranteed their Tour card next year, another entity comes along and says, we'll guarantee you this amount for three years, plus you're playing for a ton more prize money, and you're playing less events, you can spend more time with your family.

“I mean, whenever you sit down and look at some of those things, you know, it's very appealing to some of those guys that are in that position."

McDowell insists he just wants to compete and win tournaments.

Now ranked 376th in the world, he said it was "amazing" to be part of the re-launched Asian Tour but at 149th in the FedExCup standings and with his PGA Tour card expiring in August, he says he's just trying to remain competitive.

"I feel like I'm still good enough to compete at a high level," said the former world number four whose last top 10 finish was 14 months ago.

"Looking short term this week, I'd love to play well, compete and get on the leaderboard at the weekend, try and beat this field.

"Moving forward, it's really just trying to continue to work hard, play hard and try and win golf tournaments."

It remains to be seen what action is taken by the DP World Tour but it would be difficult to see McDowell having a role in Europe’s Ryder Cup set.

He’s expressed an interest in the captaincy but like fellow LIV Golf players Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Martin Kaymer, that door may now have closed.

McDowell admitted at Slaley Hall that the consequences of signing up with the Saudis were “scary”.

"The perceived consequences are definitely concerning," McDowell said.

"But as players, we just ask ourselves the question, if we do get banned from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, for example, is that good for the sport of golf?

"I believe it is not good for the game and I really feel what the guys at LIV have done is they've tried to create a schedule, which especially fits around the PGA Tour."

He added: “The unknowns are a little scary, but I am sure it's weighed into the decision of every player that's decided to take the leap. And we just hope that the right decision will be made."