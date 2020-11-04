Graeme McDowell explains plan to make sure Masters appearance is no one-off event ahead of return to Augusta

Graeme McDowell hasn't even seen the gates swing open onto Magnolia Lane yet and already he's planning how to make sure his Masters return isn't a one-off event.

The Portrush man will be back at Augusta next week for the belated running of arguably golf's most famous major.

It will be the first time he has teed it up at the event since 2016 and, with the 2021 Masters only five months away, the qualification race is already on for the next edition.

To do that, McDowell must get back into the world's top 50 by the time April rolls round, or secure a Tour victory between now and then.

After missing five PGA Tour cuts on the bounce, there's work ahead for the current world number 65.

"Obviously one of the big goals towards the end of the year is to get myself back in that top 50 and get my Masters spot guaranteed for April," he admitted. "We'll play next week at Augusta and be back there before we know it hopefully."

With that aim in mind, it's a full on assault on the golfing schedule between now and the end of the year, will McDowell teeing it up in five of the next six weeks, only taking a break for Thanksgiving at the end of the month and culminating at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

It all tees off today at the Vivint Houston Open, where McDowell is hoping he can rediscover his pre-lockdown form that yielded a win in Saudi Arabia, top five finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a promising opening round at the abandoned Players' Championship.

"It’s been a frustrating summer," he admitted, having been unable to pick up where he left off when golf returned. "I felt like I had some nice momentum going into the break and when I came out of the break I felt great; I had done a lot of work physically and lost a little bit of weight.

"I just couldn’t do a good job switching back into golf. I struggled with the atmosphere (without supporters) and then Kenny (Comboy – caddy) tested positive. That derailed the start and I never really got any momentum going."

The 41-year-old has had three weeks off since his last outing - a tie for 24th at the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship - using the time to tweak his practice schedule.

"I have been a little less range-centric and a little more golf course-centric which is something that I am trying to work at the minute; to play more golf and spending less time on the range looking for something," he said, learning from the errors made during the unprecedented lockdown.

"I had maybe taken my eye off the ball during the break from a golf point of view. I was enjoying getting on the bike and beating myself into shape a little bit.

"Maybe I didn’t do enough on the golf side of things, but it was very, very hard in that period we went through. It was unknown and very difficult for everyone to handle. I'm not going to beat myself up for not playing well this summer."

If he can manage to pull off a victory this week, in a field that contains the likes of Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott and Shane Lowry but is missing Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, McDowell would be following fellow Northern Irishman Darren Clarke into the winner's enclosure, after the Dungannon man's first PGA TOUR Champions success last weekend at the TimberTech Championship.

"I didn’t see it but I sent him a text when I heard the result, he was very quick to get back and he was very happy," said McDowell.

"I'm just happy for him. It’s been a tough transition for him. Obviously he is a very talented player from a ball striking point of view. He is the same old Darren, uber talented and really in the top level on the Champions Tour in terms of ball speed and his general play so I’m just very pleased for him.

"It’s hard for a guy like Darren who has been as successful as he has over his career to go on spells where he hasn’t won in four of five years. I’m sure it will be hugely meaningful to him and I hope he can kick on and play well from here. I’m just really happy for him and his family."

McDowell will tee it up in today's opening round alongside Machenzie Hughes at 6.25pm GMT.