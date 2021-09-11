Graeme McDowell eyes 2027 Ryder Cup captaincy and tips Robert McIntyre to be Europe star at Adare Manor

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland acknowledges the crowd, after he finishes his round during Day One of The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 09, 2021 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Graeme McDowell wants to captain Europe when the Ryder Cup next comes to Ireland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Graeme McDowell believes it is “only a matter of time” before Robert MacIntyre plays in the Ryder Cup — and would happily be his captain at Adare Manor in 2027.

MacIntyre needed a top-two finish in the BMW PGA Championship to qualify automatically for Padraig Harrington’s European side, but missed the halfway cut after rounds of 74 and 69.

However, McDowell was sufficiently impressed by what he saw from playing the first two rounds with MacIntyre to think the Scottish left-hander is a certainty to make teams in the future.

“He showed me that it’s only a matter of time until he plays in a Ryder Cup,” said McDowell, who will be one of Harrington’s vice-captains at Whistling Straits.

“Robert makes a lot of birdies. He makes mistakes, like we all did when we were young. It is very hard to have the full polished, finished article, but he is very close.

“We were talking about Ryder Cup captains and I said that there is a Ryder Cup in Ireland in 2027 that I had my beady eye on and I said to him, ‘Hopefully I’ll be giving you a slap on the back and sending you on Sunday leading the team’.

“It won’t be his first Ryder Cup in 2027. I think he’s a quality player. I love him. I think he’s got a great attitude. He’s super-talented. He’s just young and aggressive and that equals birdies and mistakes. I think he has a lot of belief in himself. He’s a very grounded individual and I love playing with him. He’s a great lad and he impresses me.”

Meanwhile, Lee Westwood questioned the structure of Europe’s Ryder Cup qualifying system as captain Padraig Harrington looked set to face a selection headache.

Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat added a 68 to his opening 64 at Wentworth to post a halfway total of 12 under par and lead by one from England’s Laurie Canter, with Adam Scott on 10 under and Justin Rose another stroke back.

But it was the constantly fluctuating battle to make the team for Whistling Straits which continued to dominate the agenda at a final qualifying event in which Harrington’s accountancy qualifications were set to prove very useful.

Westwood and Shane Lowry’s places are under serious threat from Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger, who would overtake Rory McIlroy in the European points list with a top-50 finish or better.

That would mean McIlroy qualified via the world points list instead of Lowry, who in turn could knock Westwood out with a top-eight finish or better, depending on Westwood’s result.

Whoever missed out would join the likes of Ian Poulter - who missed the halfway cut - Sergio Garcia and Rose in vying for one of Harrington’s three wild cards on Sunday evening, although Rose can still qualify automatically with a win.

Wiesberger had been three over par after six holes of his first round, but finished birdie, eagle and added a superb 67 on Friday to end the day inside the top 20 on six under, two shots behind Lowry.

Westwood was in danger of missing the cut when he covered the front nine in 37 to fall back to level par, but made four birdies on the back nine to record a second-successive 70.

“I’m here to try and win the BMW PGA Championship and Sunday night, if you’re in the team, then you start thinking about the Ryder Cup,” Westwood said.