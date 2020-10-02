Graeme McDowell finds groove in top-50 quest

Graeme McDowell plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Scottish Open

Graeme McDowell made a positive start to his first event in Europe since lockdown after a two-under-par first round at the Scottish Open.

However, that's already seven shots back of the early lead after Lee Westwood carded a stunning nine-under 62 in his opening round at The Renaissance Club which has him one shot clear of Sweden's Alexander Bjork.

McDowell, playing in his first European Tour event since winning the Saudi International back in February, bounced back well from a bogey on his opening hole in carding four birdies on his way to a round of 69.

The World No.61, who skipped last week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle, benefited from an afternoon tee time, missing the adverse weather conditions in the morning that made scoring more difficult.

After an errant tee shot on the opening hole led to a bogey to start, G-Mac settled into his rhythm and found a groove that led to three birdies in five holes to get to two under.

He dropped a shot at the par-five 10th to begin his back nine, but McDowell quickly rectified that with a birdie on the par-three 12th to get the shot back.

Despite having some momentum behind him, the Rathmore man couldn't find that elusive fifth birdie of the day, parring his way in from the 13th to reach the clubhouse in 69 strokes.

McDowell has slipped out of the world's top 50 in recent weeks but a good result in a strong field at the Rolex Series event would go a long way to helping him back inside that mark which would grant him invites to several big events, including The Masters, in 2021.

But he has plenty of ground to make up after Westwood's incredible nine-under-par round that already has him in a strong position in North Berwick.

Westwood had two eagles on the front nine of his bogey-free round, adding five more birdies on his way to an incredible 62 that has him one clear of Bjork, who had nine birdies and one bogey in his 63.

Three-time Major winner and European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington finished where he started after a level-par 71, while Irish Open champion John Catlin is at one over.